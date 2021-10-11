You're Invited to Bianca's Bookkeeping Bootcamp!

Intuit
Bookkeeping Basics
Intuit

4.6 (1,708 ratings)

42K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Basis Of Accounting, accounting software, Accounting Cycle, Creating Financial Statements, Double-Entry Bookkeeping System

Reviews

4.6 (1,708 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    73.06%
  • 4 stars
    19.14%
  • 3 stars
    4.74%
  • 2 stars
    1.40%
  • 1 star
    1.63%

MP

Feb 19, 2022

This course refreshes some accounting concepts I learned in high school, and also helped me to understand some of the rules of bookeeping which becomes much easier using software.

GG

Oct 11, 2021

I thoroughly enjoyed the course and learnt a lot from the information provided. The only problem I found was the way some of the questions were put, which was a bit misleading.

From the lesson

Accounting Principles and Practices

In this final module for Course 1, you will gain an understanding of key accounting assumptions and principles and learn about the different types of accounting methods bookkeepers use.

You're Invited to Bianca's Bookkeeping Bootcamp!0:27
Bootcamp Welcome0:18
Introduction to Key Assumptions of Accounting and Reporting0:29
Expert Advice on Key Assumptions1:18
Job Readiness Commercial0:55

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Intuit Professional Development

