3.13 Brand Portfolio Management (Part 2)

University of London
Brand Management: Aligning Business, Brand and Behaviour
University of London

4.9 (5,742 ratings)

280K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Corporate Branding, Brand Marketing, Brand Management, Brand Identity

4.9 (5,742 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    88.71%
  • 4 stars
    9.52%
  • 3 stars
    1.07%
  • 2 stars
    0.19%
  • 1 star
    0.48%

AS

Mar 16, 2021

Wonderful! Professor Tavassoli did a wonderful job of breaking down the business, brand & behaviour alignment process.\n\nVery insightful. I thoroughly enjoyed it and learned a lot. Thank you so much!

PG

Apr 13, 2020

well researched and well compiled topics.\n\nI would like to suggest some case studies of other continents too, as its a course with global audience.\n\nThank you Nader and the team for your efforts.

From the lesson

Brand Leadership and Alignment

3.1 Connecting the Dots (Part 1)6:41
3.2 Connecting the Dots (Part 2)10:23
3.3 From Silos to Synchrony (Part 1)10:52
3.4 From Silos to Synchrony (Part 2)5:37
3.5 Interview with Ije Nwokorie (CEO, Wolff Olins)13:28
3.6 Aligning the 3Bs at LBS13:47
3.7 Interview with Helen Casey (Head of Marketing, Old Mutual)13:43
3.8 Interview with Henk Viljoen (Group Head of Internal Communications, Old Mutual)8:27
3.9 Global Alignment (Part 1)6:31
3.10 Global Alignment (Part 2)9:43
3.11 Interview with Keith Weed (CMO, Unilever)17:14
3.12 Brand Portfolio Management (Part 1)8:39
3.13 Brand Portfolio Management (Part 2)5:46

Taught By

    Nader Tavassoli

    Professor of Marketing

