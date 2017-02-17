Unit 0.3: From Hack to Tetris

Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Build a Modern Computer from First Principles: From Nand to Tetris (Project-Centered Course)
Hebrew University of Jerusalem

4.9 (3,132 ratings)

 | 

150K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Logic Gate, Computer Architecture, Assembly Languages, Hardware Description Language (HDL)

Reviews

MM

Feb 17, 2017

An excellent course provided by phenomenal professors! Everything is broken down into simple, easily understandable portions, and leaves you with a clear idea how to proceed to solve a given problem.

CT

Aug 22, 2020

This was so much fun, so satisfying and I learned a lot. I'm a software engineer. We do so much work in high-level languages that it's great to be reminded how computing machinery gets the job done.

From the lesson

Introduction

Course introduction and overview, the roles of abstraction and implementation in systems design, the road ahead.

Unit 0.0: Introduction 1:42
Unit 0.1: The Road Ahead10:38
Unit 0.2: From Nand to Hack7:59
Unit 0.3: From Hack to Tetris3:03
Unit 0.4: Project 0 Overview3:17

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Shimon Schocken

    Professor

  • Placeholder

    Noam Nisan

    Professor

