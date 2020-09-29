Binary Cross Entropy function, or BCE for short, is used for training GANs. It's useful for these models, because it's especially designed for classification tasks, where there are two categories like, real and fake. In this video, I'll show you the equation used to get the BCE loss, and what every part of the equation means. At the end, I'll wrap up this lesson by showing you how the BCE cost function looks for different labels. Here is the full BCE cost function. It might look a little bit intimidating, but I'll break down each of these components and also give you examples to provide some intuition on how it works. First at the beginning here you see a summation sign from 1 to m, as well as dividing by that m. This basically just means summing over the variable m, which is actually the number of examples in the entire batch, and taking the average of those examples. Taking the average cost across this mini-batch. I'll go over what this negative sign means later on. Throughout this video, h denotes the predictions made by the model. You see that here, y is the labels for the different examples. These are the true labels of whether something is real or fake. For example, if real could be a label of 1, and fake or be a label of 0. X are the features that are passed in through the prediction, so this could be an image, and theta are the parameters of whatever is computing that production. In this case, it's probably going to be the discriminator. As the parameters of the discriminator, looking at those features, and that's doing this, h of x, theta. Often you'll see this also written as h of x;theta, and that just means parameterized by theta. That's slightly more accurate, but you don't have to worry about that now. In these brackets, you can break these down into two different terms. Let's look at each of them. The term on the left, is the product of the true label y times the log of the prediction, which is h of x, the features parameterized by theta for the model. To understand what this value is trying to get at, let's look at some examples. The case where the label 0, so let's say this means it's fake, and you have any prediction here, then this value actually results in 0. If you have a prediction of 1, let's say that's real, and you have a really high prediction that is close to 1, of 0.99, then you also get a value that's close to 0. In the case where it actually is real, but your prediction is terrible, and it's 0, so far from 1, you think it's fake, but it's actually real, then this value is extremely large. This is largely caused by the log there. What this is trying to say, is that in the case when the true prediction is 0, this term doesn't matter, it just goes to 0. This term is mainly for when the prediction is actually just 1, and it makes it 0 if your prediction is good, and it makes it negative infinity if your prediction is bad. Now looking at the second term, it looks very similar, save some of these minus signs in here. In this case, if your label is 1, then 1 minus y is equal to 0. Actually if your prediction is anything, this will evaluate to 0, and if your prediction is saying, Hey, that's pretty fake, gets close to 0, then this value is close to 0. However, if it's fake, but your prediction is really far off, and thinks it's real, then this term evaluates to negative infinity. Basically, each of these terms evaluates to negative infinity if for their relevant label, the prediction is really bad. That brings us to this negative sign a little bit. If either of these values evaluates to something really big in the negative direction, this negative sign is crucial to making sure that is a positive number and positive infinity. Because for our cost function, what you typically want is a high-value being bad, and your neural network is trying to reduce this value as much as possible. Getting predictions that are closer, evaluating to 0 makes sense here, because you want to minimize your cost function as you learn. In summary,, one term in the cost function is relevant when the label 0, the other one is relevant when it's 1, and in either case, the logarithm of a value between 1-0 was calculated, which returns that negative result. That's why you want this negative term at the beginning, to make sure that this is high, or greater than, or equal to 0. Now I'll show you what the loss function looks like for each of the labels over all possible predictions. In this plot, you can have your prediction value on the x-axis, where h is your model, and gives a prediction based on x parameterized by theta. The loss associated with that training example is on the y-axis. In this case, the loss simplifies to the negative log of the prediction. When the prediction is close to 1, here at the tail, the loss is close to 0 because your prediction is close to the label. Good job here, this is good. When the prediction is close to 0 out here, unfortunately your loss approaches infinity, so a really high value because the prediction and the label are very different. The opposite is true when the label is 0, and the loss function reduces to the negative log of 1 minus that prediction. When the prediction is close to 0, the loss is also close to 0. That means you're doing great. But when your prediction is closer to 1, but the ground truth is 0, it will approach infinity again. In summary, the BCE cost function has two main terms that are relevant for each of the classes. Whether prediction and the label are similar, the BCE loss is close to 0. When they're very different, that BCE loss approaches infinity. The BCE loss is performed across a mini-batch of several examples, let say n examples, maybe five examples where n equals 5. It takes the average of all those five examples. Each of those examples can be different. One of them can be 1, the other four could be 0, for their different classes.