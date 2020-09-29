The generator in a GAN is like it's heart. It's a model that's used to generate examples and the one that you should be invested in and helping achieve a really high performance at the end of the training process. In this video, I'll revisit the role of the generator and you'll see how it's able to improve its performance. Then I'll show you what it models in terms of probability. So the generators final goal is to be able to produce examples from a certain class. So if you trained it from the class of a cat, then the generator will do some computations and output a representation of a cat that looks real. So ideally, the generator won't output the same cat at every run, and so to ensure it's able to produce different examples every single time, you actually will input different sets of random values, also known as a noise vector. So here this noise vector is actually just a set of values where these differently shaded cells are just different values. So you can think of this as 1, 2, 5, 1.5, 5, 5, 2. Then this noise vector is fed in as input, sometimes with our class y for cat into the generators neural network. This means that these features, x_0, x_1, x_2, all the way up to x_n, include the class, as well as, the numbers in this noise vector. So then the generator in this neural network will compute a series of nonlinearities from those inputs and return some variables that look like a q, brown and white cat and run. So here instead of different classes, it's output will actually be an image. So you can imagine maybe this image has three million pixels, so you can imagine those being three million nodes at the end there that do not necessarily represent classes but each pixel's value. In another run, it can generate this sphinx cat, maybe in a funnel wrong, this savannah cat. These are all with a different noise vectors. So let's first consider conceptually how the generator improves over time. First, you have a noise vector or those random input values you saw, which I'm going to represent with this Greek symbol here of psi. You pass this into a generator represented by a neural network to produce a set of features that can pose an image of a cat or an attempt at a cat. For example, your generator might generate this. In this image, x-hat is fed into the discriminator, which determines how real and how fake it thinks it is based on its inspection of it. After that, from what the discriminator thinks of it, which is this y-hat with a D here representing that it's the discriminators predictions, you can compute a cost function that basically looks at how far the examples produced by the generator are being considered real by the discriminator because the generator wants this to seem as real as possible. So basically, the generator wants y-hat to be as close to one, meaning real as possible. Whereas, the discriminator is trying to get this to be zero, fake. He uses the difference between these two to then update the parameters of the generator, and that gets it to improve over time and know which direction to move it's parameters to generate something that looks more real and will fool the discriminator. So once you get a generator that looks pretty good, you can save the parameters theta of the generator. That typically means freezing those theta values and saving it somewhere and then you can load it back up and then sample from this safe generator. What sampling basically means is you have these random noise vectors, and when you input that into the saved generator, it can generate all sorts of different examples. So this saved generator was not trained on cats, I hope, because it's generating dogs. Now that you can continue generating new noise vectors, putting it through this saved generator, and then sampling more dog images in this case. So in the land of probability, the generator models the probability of an example such as a cat. In the previous example, it actually was a dog. Of course, you can do one of a turtle, bird, or fish as well, please go crazy with that. More generally, the generator is trying to model the probability of these features of a cat, such as leaking it's paw or having cute whiskers are having different types of far, given this class y of a cat. So this is the conditional probability of features X given the class Y. However, since we only have one class at the moment for let's say just generating cats, then Y will always be the same and so you don't actually need this here so that you have P of X that you're modeling. Of course, if you want your generator to learn across all different types of classes and you care about the class, then you do need to put that class in. You'll see more on this shortly through our Course 1. So now you have P of X across all the different types of cats in the world. The generator will model the probability of features X without any additional conditions and this is because the class Y will always be cat, so it's implicit for all probabilities X. In this case, it'll try to approximate the real distribution of cats. So the most common cat breeds will actually have more chances of being generated because they're more common in the dataset. Certain features such as having pointy ears will be extra common because most cats have that. But then more rare breeds will have a less likely chance of being sampled. so these lines here just represent a 3D probability distribution of how the class of cats are distributed. So the most common types of features that cats carry on would be shown and sampled in this middle here, which if you think about this as a 3D representation, it's coming out at you. Then a rare breeds or rare looking hats will be at the edges. So this means that the most common cap rates will have more chances to be generated, while the less common ones like the sphinx will be produced much more rarely. You'll see in future videos how to control the sampling process and get what you would like, but right now, the generator's job is just to model how cats are in the natural world. So to wrap up, the generator produces fake data that tries to look real. It learns to mimic that distribution of features X from the class of your data. In order to produce different outputs each time it takes random features as input. In this week's assignment, you'll build a GAN that generates images of numerical digits. It has the same setup, you just give it random noise and it can produce all these different digits that are handwritten. And this is cool because handwriting doesn't look perfect, it doesn't look the same each time and it would be able to model and generate the range of different 5s and 8s and all sorts of different digits from this data set of handwritten digits that you'll see on the assignment.