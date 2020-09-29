So you've seen all the basics in the intuition behind GANs and their components. In this video you'll review some previous concepts that I covered, as well as putting it all together so you can get started with training your GAN. So first I'll share a representation of what a GAN architecture might look like. And then I'll show you how to train a GAN by alternating the training of the discriminator with the training of the generator. So recall that in a basic GAN, the generator takes a random noise as input, with this Xi Greek letter. And this generator that produces fake examples called X hat. So and these are fake images, for example. And I don't need to pass a class of generator, but I can if I'm generating lots of different classes. For now, I'm not going to pass it class of the generator, I'll show you how this works later. And then the generated examples, along with some real examples are passed to the discriminator. In this probability, this output from the discriminator is called Y hat. And so the goal of the discriminator is to distinguish between the generated examples and the real examples. While the goal of the generator is to fool the discriminator by producing fake examples that look as real as possible. So to train a basic GAN, you alternate the training on the generator and the discriminator. So let's first start with how the discriminator works. So first of course you get some fake examples X hat produced by the generator from that input noise. And then those examples, the fake ones, X hat and real ones X are both passed into the discriminator without telling the discriminator just yet which ones are real and which ones are fake. And then the discriminator makes predictions Y hat of which ones are real and which ones are fake. Or more specifically a probability of score of how fake and how real each of these images are. After that, the predictions are compared using that BCE loss with the desired labels for fake and real. And that helps update its parameters or theta d, where d represents parameters for the discriminator. And so this only updates the parameters of the discriminator, only this one neural network, and not the generator. All right, so for the generator it first generates a few fake examples, again X hat, and this is from the input noise. And then these are again passed into the discriminator. But in this case the generator only sees its own fake examples. So it doesn't see the real examples at all. So it only knows that these are being passed to some discriminator. And then the discriminator makes predictions. Y hat of how real or fake these are. And after that the predictions are compared using the BCE loss with all the labels equal to real. Because the generator is trying to get these fake images to be equal to real or label of 1 as closely as possible. And so this is where it's a little bit tricky and a little bit different between the generator and discriminator. Discriminator wants the fake examples to seem as fake as possible, but the generator wants fake examples to seem as real as possible. That is, it wants to fool the discriminator. And so, after computing the cost, the gradient is then propagated backwards and the parameters of the generator or theta sub g are updated. Again now, it's only the generator, this one neural network that is getting updated in this process, not the discriminator. So as you alternate their training, only one model is trained at a time, while the other one is held constant. So in training GANs in this alternating fashion, it's important to keep in mind that both models should improve together and should be kept at similar skill levels from the beginning of training. And so the reasoning behind this is if you had a discriminator that is superior than the generator, like super, super good, you'll get predictions from it telling you that all the fake examples are 100% fake. Well, that's not useful for the generator, the generator doesn't know how to improve. Everything just looks super fake, there isn't anything telling it to know which direction to go in. Maybe to add something a little bit more realistic and how to learn over time. Meanwhile, if you had a superior generator that completely outskills the discriminator, you'll get predictions telling you that all the generated images are 100% real. So when training GANs in this alternating fashion, it's important to keep in mind that both models should improve together. And should be kept at similar skill levels from the beginning of training. And the reasoning behind this is largely because of the discriminator. The discriminator has a much easier task, it's just trying to figure out which ones are real, which ones are fake, as opposed to model the entire space of what a class could look like. What all cats could look like. And so the discriminator's job is much easier than the generator's. One common issue is having a superior discriminator, having this discriminator learn too quickly. And when it learns too quickly and it suddenly looks at a fake image and says, this is 100% fake, I know this is fake. But this 100% is not useful for the generator at all because it doesn't know which way to grow and learn. And so having output from the discriminator be much more informative, like 0.87 fake or 0.2 fake as opposed to just 100% fake. One, probability one fake, is much more informative to the generator in terms of updating its weights and having it learn to generate realistic images over time. And so the most important takeaway here for you is that GAN training works in this alternating fashion typically. And in order to improve that training over time, you have to keep the scale of both the generator and discriminator close to each other to maintain a good training process. And of course, if your generator is already really good thing, you're done.