Welcome to Week 4

DeepLearning.AI
Build Basic Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)
DeepLearning.AI

4.7 (1,639 ratings)

 | 

46K Students Enrolled

Controllable Generation, WGANs, Conditional Generation, Components of GANs, DCGANs

MS

Oct 10, 2020

great course, only teaching what's needed, doesn't push you a lot in the coding assignments, as much as it requires you much more work to understand the codes and the science behind it.

DP

Oct 6, 2020

Excellent course. The videos were a pleasure to watch, the assignments were clear and allowed you to go as shallow or as in depth as you desired, and the mentors were very helpful.

From the lesson

Week 4: Conditional GAN & Controllable Generation

Understand how to effectively control your GAN, modify the features in a generated image, and build conditional GANs capable of generating examples from determined categories!

Welcome to Week 41:10
Conditional Generation: Intuition2:58
Conditional Generation: Inputs4:54
Controllable Generation3:04
Vector Algebra in the Z-Space3:58
Challenges with Controllable Generation2:44
Classifier Gradients2:00
Disentanglement4:42
Conclusion of Course 11:08

Taught By

    Sharon Zhou

    Instructor

    Eda Zhou

    Curriculum Developer

    Eric Zelikman

    Curriculum Engineer

