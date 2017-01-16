Direction 2: Reduce clients' hassle

We have already discovered the first direction on the value proposition side and in this video, we will explore the second direction. In this direction, I will show you how analyzing a customer’s hassle can give you many ideas of new value propositions. The overall idea of this direction is to try to change the way you look at your customer and find out all the hassles, the complications and the problems he is facing. Clients rarely use products or services on a standalone basis. They're usually combined with other products or services such as financing, maintenance, spare parts and so on. Clients will encounter complications when using those products or services together and this direction focuses on exactly those complications. The objective here is to try to build a new value proposition by simplifying the use of products and/or services altogether. This often amounts to offering a complete solution to clients, which can include payment facilities, a guarantee, or the maintenance, or all three at the same time. Ideally, the solution is offered at a package price, lower than the added price of the parts. Such an offer is appealing to clients who can reduce their costs and refocus on their core business, since their hassles are reduced. This type of value proposition is often implemented as a long-term contract with clients. This should remind you of an example that we have studied together. Think about it for a second. I'm sure, you've thought about Michelin Fleet Solutions. As we have seen, offering sales of kilometers rather than sales of tires reduces the hassle for customers. With a new value proposition, Michelin takes out the complication of the maintenance, the customer doesn't have to make an upfront investment for the tires and the cost of the tires becomes variable, to mention just a few advantages for the client of this new value proposition. A similar example in a more B2B setting is Safechem, a German subsidiary of Dow Chemical. Safechem sells a chlorinated solvent which is a highly toxic chemical product that is used to degrease metals. Since this product is highly toxic, Safechem's customers face several hassles: How to make sure that their employees don't touch the solvent while using it? How to deal with the solvent at the end of its life, that is, how to get rid of the product in a safe and proper way? This is why Safechem has decided to no longer sell a product, but to sell a service or a solution: the degreasing of metals. In this way, Safechem reduces the amount of solvent used while increasing its revenue. In practice, it offers a closed-loop solution. Safechem has developed a safety container that you can see on this picture, which ensures that clients no longer directly touch the solvent. Once it has passed through the cleaning machines, the used solvent, owned by Safechem, is collected in another container by the chemist who then recovers it for reprocessing. As a result, Safechem's market share in the degreasing market in Germany rose from 6% to over 50% in only a few years. Another example in the B2C sector is graze.com. Graze.com is a website that fights against the complications and boredom of consumers of snacks in the UK. Snacking is very widespread in the UK. Available snacks such as potato chips or candy bars are often sweet and fatty and the choice is limited. Indeed, people usually buy them at the vending machine at their work place or in a nearby convenience store. Focusing on this hassle, graze.com was launched in 2008 in the UK and it actually combines several innovations to fight against the hassle of snack lovers. First, it is a website, where people register and choose their purchasing frequency, provide a delivery address, give their taste preferences, that is, indicate what they dislike and provide payment authorization. With this information, an assortment of four organic snacks arrives at a regular intervals by mail, providing a healthy, balanced and different snack every time. The assortment indeed varies each time, which creates an element of surprise. In addition, the number of calories is labelled on the box. Graze has solved the hassle of always eating the same snack, but Graze has also solved another hassle. When you order online, delivery can be an issue. If you're not at home when the package is delivered, you might have to go out to get it at the post office or at another place. To avoid this inconvenience, the snack is packaged in a box that is thin enough to fit in a standard mailbox, as you can see on the picture. So overall, Graze has found a solution for at least two hassles of customers: always eating the same unhealthy snacks and getting your package at home in a convenient way. Here I would like to make a remark on the profit equation of Graze. As mentioned, the customer only indicates what he dislikes. He's not choosing what snack he wants at a given date. He gets them as a surprise. They're different every week, which is a very strong point in the value proposition. But this also has a strong impact on the profit equation. Indeed, Graze doesn’t have to keep an inventory of all the snacks all the time. Depending on the client’s preferences, Graze is based on an algorithm that prepares an assortment from a limited stock, which reduces the amount of working capital. Michelin Fleet Solutions, Safechem and Graze.com were our examples on this direction number 2: Reducing clients' hassle. As always, here are the questions that you can ask yourself when exploring this direction number 2: What product or services do clients use in addition to your own? What are the constraints or complications your clients encounter when using your products or services? How can you minimize these complications? This was our second direction on the value proposition side. Please join us for the next video on the third direction.