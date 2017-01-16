Value Architecture: The value chain

Innovation goes beyond technology, products and processes. The new competitive landscape requires another, more holistic and strategic perspective, based on the concept of business models. This course gives you access to the Odyssey 3.14 approach, a pioneering framework that will help you invent or reinvent business models. This highly innovative approach has been developed by Laurence Lehmann-Ortega and Hélène Musikas and has proven to be a very valuable methodology for start-up entrepreneurs, business unit managers and intrapreneurs alike. It offers a practical and highly effective framework and toolbox to create, invent or reinvent business models in a very disciplined way. The approach starts with a deep dive into the 3 pillars of the business model: - The value proposition (who are our customers and what are we offering them?) - The value architecture (how are we organized in order to deliver this value proposition to our customers in due time) - The profit equation (how the alignment between the first 2 pillars generates a profit) 14 directions are then explored in order to invent or reinvent a business model. Examples of the directions include “reducing clients overall costs”, “modifying the revenue stream”, “introducing a third party”, “eliminating a step in the value chain”, and “exploring new resources”. Illustrated by numerous examples, both iconic (Ikea, Tetra Pack, Grameen Bank…) and more recent (Airbnb, Zopa, Drive Now…), these directions stimulate your creativity to rigorously explore all possible innovation paths. Innovation becomes an adventure, an odyssey… hence the name of the approach! Odyssey 3.14 is the result of over 15 years of research, consulting and teaching. Over 150 companies that have successfully invented or reinvented their business model have been thoroughly analyzed and will inspire you to develop your own new, innovative business model. This course is a part of the MSIE program at HEC. If you liked it, do not hesitate to consult the other courses of the program.