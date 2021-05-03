Language Focus: Verb Tenses (Present vs. Present Progressive)

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Pennsylvania
English for Career Development
University of Pennsylvania

4.8 (12,267 ratings)

 | 

1.7M Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Communication, English Language, Career Development, Writing

Reviews

4.8 (12,267 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    86.22%
  • 4 stars
    11.40%
  • 3 stars
    1.35%
  • 2 stars
    0.35%
  • 1 star
    0.66%

KA

May 3, 2021

I enjoyed this Course English for Career Development and learnt a lot .The instructor were so helpful and proactive that it was easy for me to learn and I was able to reach clear all the assignment ..

TT

Nov 12, 2021

I enjoyed this Course English for Career Development and learnt a lot .The instructor were so helpful and proactive that it was easy for me to learn and I was able to reach clear all the assignment ..

From the lesson

Unit 1: Entering the Job Market

In this unit you will learn about the steps in the job search process.

Language Focus: Verb Tenses (Present vs. Present Progressive)5:42
Understanding Job Descriptions: Reading a Job Advertisement6:09
Language Focus: Phrases to Compare Similarities4:56
Language Focus: Phrases to Contrast Differences4:43
Unlockable Achievement 20:09
Model Response Comparing/Contrasting the Job Search Process1:10
Unlockable Achievement 30:06
Online Learning Opportunities to Extend Your Skills0:38

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Brian McManus

    Language Specialist

  • Placeholder

    Robyn Turner

    Senior Language Specialist

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder