Listening: Connecting Employers with Job Seekers in Today's Economy

University of Pennsylvania
English for Career Development
University of Pennsylvania

4.8 (12,267 ratings)

1.7M Students Enrolled

Communication, English Language, Career Development, Writing

KA

May 3, 2021

I enjoyed this Course English for Career Development and learnt a lot .The instructor were so helpful and proactive that it was easy for me to learn and I was able to reach clear all the assignment ..

TT

Nov 12, 2021

I enjoyed this Course English for Career Development and learnt a lot .The instructor were so helpful and proactive that it was easy for me to learn and I was able to reach clear all the assignment ..

From the lesson

Unit 2: Resumes

In this unit, you will learn how to describe yourself and your experiences in a résumé. The unit will also help you build your job-related vocabulary.

Writing a Resume, Part 1: Name and Contact Information5:19
Listening: Connecting Employers with Job Seekers in Today's Economy4:00
Language Focus: Key Words3:32
Writing a Resume, Part 2: Headline and Summary4:36
Writing a Resume, Part 3: Work Experience5:07
Writing a Resume, Part 4: Education5:59

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Brian McManus

    Language Specialist

  • Placeholder

    Robyn Turner

    Senior Language Specialist

