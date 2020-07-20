Unlockable Achievement 12

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Pennsylvania
English for Career Development
University of Pennsylvania

4.8 (12,274 ratings)

 | 

1.7M Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Communication, English Language, Career Development, Writing

Reviews

4.8 (12,274 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    86.22%
  • 4 stars
    11.40%
  • 3 stars
    1.35%
  • 2 stars
    0.35%
  • 1 star
    0.66%

KA

May 3, 2021

I enjoyed this Course English for Career Development and learnt a lot .The instructor were so helpful and proactive that it was easy for me to learn and I was able to reach clear all the assignment ..

R

Jul 20, 2020

AN EXCELLENT COURSE. THE TEACHERS ARE OUT STANDING. THERE IS A CLARITY OF THOUGHT AND EXPRESSION IN THE TEACHERS. EVERY ONE WHO IS SEARCHING FOR JOB SHOULD DO THIS COURSE. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TEAM.

From the lesson

Unit 5: Interviewing For a Job

This unit is about the question-and-answer process of job interviews, and will help prepare learners to present themselves well in interviews.

Unlockable Achievement 120:09
Sample Interview Do’s and Don’ts Part 13:40
Sample Interview Do’s and Don’ts Part 26:31
Sample Video Responding to an Interview Question1:32
Unlockable Achievement 130:06
Course Conclusion2:04

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Brian McManus

    Language Specialist

  • Placeholder

    Robyn Turner

    Senior Language Specialist

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder