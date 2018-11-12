Aluminium - From Mine to Metal - Mining

Lund University
Circular Economy - Sustainable Materials Management
Lund University

4.8 (1,574 ratings)

 | 

50K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Business Model, Environmental Policy, Business Analysis, Material Design, Policy Analysis

Reviews

  • 5 stars
    82.90%
  • 4 stars
    14.29%
  • 3 stars
    2.16%
  • 2 stars
    0.25%
  • 1 star
    0.38%

PW

Dec 4, 2020

Excellent introduction to the ideas of the circular economy and why it is is desirable. Hurdles to its achievement are discussed and examples of people and organisations that are working towards it.

MR

Jan 8, 2022

Very well explained, a good introduction to the concept of circular economy. The combination of videos and texts together with the assignments and the tests really helped apply the new knowledge.

From the lesson

Introduction - Materials

This module explores sourcing of materials from extraction to refining processes as well as the complexity of material supply. It builds a rationale for why we need to transform to a Circular Economy.

Euromines - Pursuing Responsible Mining to Support Global Development8:46
Aluminium - From Mine to Metal - Mining3:14
Aluminium - From Mine to Metal - Alumina Production5:02
Aluminium - From Mine to Metal - Smelting4:20
Aluminium - From Mine to Metal - Casting1:33
Aluminium - From Mine to Metal - Handling the Residue2:56

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Philip Peck

    Associate Professor

  • Placeholder

    Jessika Luth Richter

    Research Associate

  • Placeholder

    Karl Vrancken

    Research Manager and Associate Professor

  • Placeholder

    Saskia Manshoven

    Researcher

  • Placeholder

    Jeroen Gillabel

    Innovation Team Leader

  • Placeholder

    Erika Faigen

    Postdoctoral Researcher

  • Placeholder

    Konstantinos Modis

    Professor

  • Placeholder

    Sophie Sfez

    Postdoctoral Researcher

  • Placeholder

    Julia Nußholz

    Research Associate

  • Placeholder

    Katherine Whalen

    Research Associate

  • Placeholder

    David Peck

    Associate Professor

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Yuliya Voytenko Palgan

    Associate Professor

