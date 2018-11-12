Fablabs - Creating Sustainable Communities

I'm Cecilia Raspanti, I'm a fashion and textile designer that somewhere along the way fell in love with digital publication here at FabLab Amsterdam at Waag Society. I am the cofounder of the TextileLab Amsterdam which is a sort of expansion pack to the Fablab and the activities and possibilities of the Fablab. And I'm the cofounder of the FabriAcademy and New Textile Academy which is a distributed educational program worldwide. It's a place where the magic happens. A place where you can explore possibilities through digital fabrications. We are a network, which is probably the most important feature of all, because we act as a network and we try to solve problems together, also trying to understand how something works in one city rather than another, and how possibilities can be exchanged, how technological development can change from one place to another and enhance each other. And every FabLab is completely different, of course. It depends a bit by the organization it hosts. And so the university, or the lab itself, the people who run the place, that love the place, that come to the place. We're a place where we teach how we can do things, how we do them through educational programs, projects. But we also question, why we do things in a certain way, why they've been done in a certain way and how else they could be achieved. Fablabs are for everybody we say now, so it's students, it's artists, it's project developers, it's researchers, it's engineers, kids, teachers, parents. It has many entry points which also allows you to have many different people coming together and actually each one of them brings something different to the lab. Participating to workshops or giving them sometimes they come for personal projects, sometimes they join our projects. We do a lot of [unclear] and science projects where actually people from the whole city come and research with us. Ten years ago we opened Fablab Amsterdam, which is one of the two oldest Fablabs in Europe. About five years ago we opened a bio lab, we opened Waag lab. So we expanded towards bio technology, and then two years ago we opened the textile lab. What they have in common is actually the values and the mindset behind it. The research, the creativity, the exploring new possibilities for both industrial manufacturing, but also for society, for people, for opening up technologies that we know are there, but are very difficult to actually get in contact with to access for other designers, other creatives, or just consumers. At the moment we are actually looking at how we can make everything, anything, and apply this to any field in a city. Any field in manufacturing, any field in general. This creates a sort of chain reaction. In looking at how we're making it, how else we could make it, and why we're making this. Sustainability might not even be your driver because your researching. So for may people it's not. For others, it is. But everything in between what happens is, you actually start tinkering in this process of circularity because of everything that is happening around you. Really looking at, okay? I'm buying the material here, where does it come from, and it's going to become this. God, I'll have a lot of waste. Is this then the right process? Can I make with another process? About a year ago, we had too many samples in the textile lab. And most of them are made here in Textile lab or in the Fablab or in the Waag lab. And more and more, we were questioning materials, because we can keep saying we work with, very sustainable digital processes, but if your materials are the issue then you need to start from there. So what we did is actually create a material archive that is fully open source. And it will be also digital soon, at the moment it's just here in the lab and people can come and actually understand what is possible. It's all bio based materials or sustainable materials in the sense that it's either materials that are bio based and are biodegradable or it's actually made out of very sustainable process where. The material is as sustainable as possible but it's usually the left-overs from things that we can recycle and reuse into different ways but as modular clothing or mixed materials and non-woven materials made by different composites layering things. So it's always researching different possibilities because when we think about sustainability, we usually think, okay, it needs to be like beige and everything, raw, no materials used, but actually in nature, there is full of colors and materials that are fully sustainable and processes that we haven't explored yet. Combining them with our heritage, we have magic. We always say, if you can't open it you don't own it. We all have slightly different dreams about this. I somewhere wish the Fablab not disappear. But that they will be a seamless part of what we do. We shall have laboratories where we can actually access as a citizen. Where we can go and understand technology possibilities, and actually be aware of things. So you want to have places where you can just quickly drop in and actually say, okay I have a question, with who can I talk? Bubble in which we can actually interact with each other and with possibilities and technologies out there. So I think that Fablabs and all types of make-spaces, laboratories, textile labs, bio labs will become sort of like a seamless part of society, or I hope so. Which will allow us also to do, personalize everything we want, produce what we want. And also decide not to produce it ourselves if we don't want. Fablabs are very accessible, very approachable laboratories from the people that actually love explaining what they do. So just drop in. Walk into any Fablab, give them a phone call, send them an email. Check if they have an open day, or anything like that. Join a workshop, there is many ways to interact with Fablabs. We have also conferences, annual conference every year that brings us all together. We have many distributed workshops, educational programs. Just Google the closest one to you and drop in.