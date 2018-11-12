Follow Your Phone - Part V

So, when we look at some of the bigger trends around phones, what do we see? On the one hand, we've seen mobile phone technology innovations giving us more and more functionality. On the other hand, the same innovation makes us consumers want to buy new phones before our old phones are really worn out. Globally, we've seen a rise in consumption and use of mobile phones, and an accompanying rise in the waste generated by mobile phone products. If we truly want to go circular, there are still a lot left to be done. The transition to the circular economy can take place at all levels, and this means we as consumers also have a role to play. We don't need to wait for years to vote, we vote every day with our pockets. I am a consumer myself, I think I can vote with my pocket and I can decide where I put my money, and what are the models that I want to support, and what are the models I don't want to support. So, we need to think before you even decide to buy. Do we really need it? Maybe yes, maybe no, but if we're going to buy it, we can think about what is the best option to buy. We also need to take good care for what we already have and ensure that we dispose of it properly when we don't need it anymore. The good news is that recycling rates are increasing as policies and programs make recycling easier, and as we us consumers become more informed. But we can still do better, and globally it's estimated that about half of valuable materials and waste phones are not recovered. Part of the reason is we still don't have recycling processes to recover everything. But another part is that not all phones are collected for recycling. For example, like me, you may have small phones hibernating at home, not being used but kept, just in case. Still, keeping your phone is a good thing for the circular economy as long as you're using it and still need it. The most circular phone is likely the one we already have, and we know that there are possibilities to extend its lifetime by using repair services or even trying to repair ourselves. We see companies like iFixit, that enable DIY experiences by providing repair manuals, detailed instructions, and even toolkits. Repair cafes and restart parties are located in cities all over the world, which allow you to work with and learn from others to try to repair. There're also fab labs, maker spaces, hacker spaces, and other initiatives encouraging local action within communities while sharing knowledge across global networks. The idea of being part of a circular community is also a way for individuals to influence each other. But, can we influence phone producers? What about their role in a circular society? Brand values are now very often built on either very technical stuff, or very individualistic stuff. But for me, brands have this power of also looking at the community, like looking at the bigger picture not only looking as a person as a consumer, but looking as a person as a network as well, and a replicator in a way of certain models. So, I do think that there is an opportunity for targeting maybe the people that have done these more thinking about these sustainability issues as a way to then little by little expand and make these market bigger. Brands cannot just sit down and have these excuse of like, oh, there's not enough people asking for it. Smartphone manufacturers have been able to convince everybody that having a thin device is very important, or that having a camera with so many megapixels is very important. Let's convince them also that having a smartphone with gold from very responsible sources is also very important. What we see is that since smartphones were born like in 2007 more or less, there has been a huge curve of technology development. What we see now is that there's not a lot of difference between one smartphone and the other one, it does a thing, you know, it takes you to places, it lets you read emails, whatever. And we can use that kind of plateau in the technology trace, I would call it, to then now lay all the focus on sustainability. Smartphones are here to stay, I don't think we will just get rid of smartphones very soon. I think smartphones are very good product to make all the sustainability issues tangible, because are very closer consumers, are very personal, people think and feel through their smartphones. So, I think it's a very good carrier for this cultural shift. We've learned that there're different ways to be circular, for businesses, for consumers, but also for governments, communities, and citizens. We still have a long way to go in the transition to a circular economy and many new ideas are needed, including yours.