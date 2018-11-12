From Waste to Materials

To understand the current policy framework for circular economy , let’s have a look at the recent history of waste management policy in Western Europe. Policy follows a wave-like pattern, with a steep increase in effort and attention in the initial years. Then this effort levels off as policies are in place and are enforced and monitored. And when new policies come, the pattern repeats itself. In our research we’ve mainly looked at developed countries like Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, but other countries have followed, or are following a similar wave-like evolution, but on a different time line. Before the 1970s, waste was managed locally, and usually this meant it was collected and deposited in local dumpsites. This posed a risk for the environment and for the health of the population. Waste management policy, that is national laws regulating waste collection and disposal, started in the early seventies as waste began to be considered a problem. The authorities responded by developing a policy that was based on containment and remediation of the risk and securing the health of the citizens. This was a command and control policy, limiting the operation of landfills and their emissions. Landfills and dumpsites with clear impact on the environment were forced to close and remediate. Incineration plants were initially considered only as a means of waste disposal, but over the years awareness grew of the possible effects of flue gas emissions on the health of the surrounding population, and incineration plants had to start monitoring their emissions. Through the eighties, this led to the introduction of a permit-based legislation with emission limit values to water and air. And in many cases to the closure of existing installations. The second wave of policy was driven by volume. The authorities became aware that major volumes of waste materials were produced and that a lot these materials were recyclable. Think of paper, glass or construction and demolition waste. So in the second wave of policies the idea was to extract these materials from the waste stream and recycle them. This resulted in the introduction of separate waste collection systems and recycling targets for specific waste streams The recycling efforts were driven by an attempt to reduce the overall volume of waste produced. The policy was characterised by the setting of collection and recycling targets, which were set as amounts or percentages. For instance a target of maximum 150kg residual waste per inhabitant, as used in Flanders, Belgium or a target of 70% recycling of construction and demolition waste, introduced at EU level in 2008. These targets led to specific collection strategies, in which the high volume materials were collected separately, close to the point where they were produced. Meaning door to door collection or centralised collection systems such as glass containers or paper containers. This second wave led to the development of waste treatment facilities, which were controlled by a permit-based policy, which provided emission limit values based on the use of best available techniques. Besides this, legislation controlled the shipment of waste and regulated the treatment of hazardous materials. In 2006, the European Waste Framework directive introduced the waste hierarchy and set recycling targets for 2020, for implementation in each member state. The introduction of the waste hierarchy initiated the third wave of waste policy. In this wave, waste management was driven by value. The focus of the recycling activities shifted from processing large volumes of waste towards the creation of value. The second wave had resulted in the creation of a waste management sector which focussed on the collection and recycling of waste. Initially, the activity was largely subsidised but because it became a private market activity, the companies started to focus on the creation of value. This led to a shift in focus from large volume, low value materials to low volume, high value materials. Think about metals such as copper or gold. They appear in electronic waste or used cars, which need thorough processing in order to extract the metals. Waste treatment activities became more complex and capital intensive. At the same time, this resulted in a tension between waste regulation and market drivers for material recovery and recycling. Waste was no longer processed close to the source, but rather at the place of higher market price or lower cost. The fourth wave of waste management is the wave of circular economy. It is no longer driven by the value or the recycling in itself, but the driver is the constraint on the materials, it is the idea of critical materials. The idea that our economy is in need of certain materials that will be harder to purchase or more expensive to get. This drives a new policy idea, which looks not only at how we can use more recycled materials, but also looks at the use phase of materials and products. It asks the question how we can increase the lifetime of products and keep materials at a high value throughout their life cycle. It is clear that in this fourth wave, the role of the policy maker has moved from a controlling function in waste management to an enabling factor in material management and product policy. Policy actions need to focus on waste prevention and on responsibility of producers, and this requires a stimulating approach through communication campaigns for consumers and the promotion of responsibility amongst manufacturers and industrial players. The role of the authority therefore has shifted from command and control to include much more stakeholder motivation and involvement. Besides the changing role of the legislator, it is interesting to have a look at the role of the waste sector. In the first wave the waste sector was considered part of the problem. They operated waste disposal activities, that needed control and limitation by the government. In the second wave, the responsibility of treating the waste and therefore limiting the burden on public health and environment, was shifted from the authority to the waste management sector. The sector became the owner of the waste problem. Therefore they explored the possibility to recover the residual value of the material. As the value became the driver for the processing of waste, the primary producers and larger service companies increased their interest in the waste management activities, so in the third wave, small local waste treatment companies were taken over by larger groups and main industrial players entered the market. In the circular economy, the distinction between raw materials, products and waste becomes increasingly unclear. Material management is part of the product value chain and producers remain responsible for the product and material that they place on the market. In leasing models, the producers even keep the ownership of the product and provide only a service to the customer. This could have fundamental effect on the waste sector, and existing players need to redefine their role in this complex system of material management.