ING Bank - Business Opportunities for a Circular Economy

My name is Jurjen Witteveen. I work as a Senior Economist here at ING, at the economics department. We basically are the think tank of the bank. I started writing about the circular economy because it's an important trend in the sector that I follow closely as an economist. There's the capital goods markets. So, it's basically the sector that manufacturers things like the cars and the phones, products with a lot of metal in it. Which means demand for lithium and cobalts and all those metals will rise maybe tenfold. Europe is resource poor as a region, so the circular economy is really important. So, to have a secondary stream of materials, basically the circular economy, it's absolutely vital for the sector in Europe. So, that's why we published this report on it, which we looked at the economic side of it. So, how can we match the agribusiness model opportunities with the environmental goals? So, basically, is looking at the business model. Most companies have the sales model, product sell, they just sell the product and that's it. Sometimes, they do maintenance. So, once a year, somebody comes along and looks if the machinery is still working or if you have a broken dishwasher or whatsoever, you can call a company to look at it. But that's basically it. The most important trends here is that clients want to have this carefree solution. They want to be taken care off. They have a problem, and they want to solve it. So, take the example of a car. The car is less important in the future. It's about transport. If you look at in the business-to-business market, it's not so important what the technical speciality is of a machine, but it's really what the machine can do to improve the process of a manufacturer. So, this means that there's an opportunity for suppliers to increase their role, with service but even also with guaranteeing access to a machine or to a car. So, that's the mobility as a service. But it also means that manufacturer will retain the product at the end of the economic life cycle. Well, we're not at the circular economy then yet, but it's an important step. One of the big changes in this, let's say if you go to the service model, it's of course that you don't sell a machinery for, let's say, a million, but you get monthly fees or yearly fees. In these fees, that's including maintenance, it's also the guarantee, basically, for all the years that you have this machinery. But as the supplier, you normally get this million, but now you'll get, let's say, 10,000. So, you have, in the beginning at least a huge gap you need to finance. Of course, everybody wants a circular economy, but, also for banks to do financing. To finance it requires that there's of course a good business model behind it. The question is, when is it economically viable? I'm talking about the product or service model. You have to look at what the supplier can do better than the client. This can be in a couple of things. So, for instance on maintenance, you could argue that supplier has more knowledge of the products, so, he could say, "Okay, I can do maintenance for you." It can be on remarketing, a better knowledge of secondhand markets than your client. Because normally the client has the machinery and don't gives it back, and maybe you will have less value of the machine than the supplier. Financing can be their area. There are quite some markets with large companies who have a good credit status with a lot of smaller buyers, and they have not so good credit status. Which means that the large supplier has access to cheaper financing, and could pass on the advantage to the supplier. You have also utilization of goods. If you have good control of your goods, for instance, with real time data, you know what good is being used and what product is not being used, you can maybe move the product to someone who wants it, then you can more direct basically, what is happening with your products. So, and then, the fifth part is about the risk. If you have better knowledge of your products, you could say to your client, "Okay, you can have access to the product, and I'm responsible for the operational risk management of this." Because you say, "Okay. I know my product better than you. I know what approach this needs." So then you've come into a completely different relationship with your clients, and that's also, going back to banks, for banks of course, important to take into account. When you want a bank to finance it, they say, "What is the economic viability of a business model?" A circular model is really different than a linear model, so all processes are being changed. Talking about product design, your operations, your product production, logistics, you add, basically, reverse logistics to it. It changes also your customer relationship. That means that your salespeople has to develop new skills. So there is a lot of change with that model, and you can't implement it at once. So we would advise companies to take a step-by-step approach, and looking in the capital goods sector, you can see, for instance, there's on maintenance, it would be good to invest in the service organization at first. This means you can, for instance, take more maintenance work. You develop this relationship with your client, so it's tighter, and then you can move forward, go with your client to, for instance, offer more of the product of the service model. You guarantee your services basically, for a fixed fee, you get your machinery or whatever product back at the end of the life cycle, and only then you have more of this stimulus or incentive to look at design for disassembly, for instance. Advantages for new companies to enter the market, is of course, that they don't have to, basically, radically change their existing organizations, which is, of course, having to deal with legacy issues At the same time, you really have to think through how your business model will work economically. You still have to have an economic interest in proposition to your clients, and not just purely think of the circular goals you have as a company, yourself. So sometimes relatively expensive lease concepts or you have deposit arrangements, but it's all sometimes a burden for a client. So yeah, really think through the economic consequences of your business model.