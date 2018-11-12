ING Bank - Finance and Accounting in a Circular Economy

The topic of the circular economy was really getting attention around 2014, '15 here in the Netherlands and in the European Union. And then, as a financial institution overlooking older reports that were going out, we ask ourselves the question, what are the financial implications with all of these? Is there a difference in the circular economy with regard to the linear economy? And if there is, then we might need to change for the circular economy as well. In principle there are two ways to get finance for company. One is equity finance, where a company sell shares to the public or to a selected number of individual investors. The other one is that the company applies for a loan, for example, at the bank. But, characteristics of these two types of finance are very different. We see at the moment, at current state of the circular economy that often equity finance suits the risk return profile of these companies better than debt finance. So, the first question that a company needs to ask itself is, am I in need of equity finance or am I in need of debt finance? if the answer is equity finance, then there are other players than traditional banks. For example, crowdfunding, or private investors, or NGO investors that can play a role besides banks. As financers of the circular economy, we see that change is really (unclear) from two type of companies. Either you see the large companies that are going into the circular economy. They often have a strong balance sheet. So, in many cases, they can finance the innovation part by themselves. On the other end of the spectrum, we see a lot of change coming from startup companies in a circular economy. We have no track record, we have now history in the linear economy, and they can really invent something new right from the start. But, these startups often have no equity and are very riskful in a way that they have to prove themselves. In that case, equity finance is more applicable than debt finance. We see that the value of an asset is written off in the linear economy, often to zero or a certain scrap value. But, the whole principle of the circular economy is to retain that value. For example, for remanufacturing or for maintenance. Writing down an asset goes against the logic of a circular economy, where you want to keep the value as high as possible. So, often the current accounting rules limit the entrepreneur in the possibilities to keep the value of it as high as possible. So, it really has to convince the accounting bodies that the value is real, the future value is real. So, the entrepreneur has to do a lot of effort, for example, in developing second hand market, whereas objectively second hand prices can serve as a benchmark for end of life values. There's a famous example in a circular economy that has to deal with carpet tiles. I don't know the exact numbers, but let's assume that new carpet tiles cost around €10 per square meter, and used carpet tiles after 10 years only have a scrap value of one euro per square meter. So, there's a large gap between the initial value and the end of the lifecycle value. But since these manufacturers have found clever ways to upcycle used carpet tiles. They are able to now sell second hand tiles for 3 to 4 euros. And that's the concept of the circular economy, that you will find ways in which you collect, restore the value of your assets and the resources used. So for example, the much talked about product as a service model, where the manufacturer remains the owner of its product. That will completely change the financial cash flows of the company. So, instead of getting paid directly after the sale, you're getting paid over multiple periods in time. Financial engineering of the cashflow then becomes vital in getting your return on your investment. It really matters for the payback period of your investment, whether you get your money back in the early years or period or in the last periods of the contract, and that's called financial engineering. Of course, financial institutions have great expertise on that, and that's where they can help clients to build their business case. To optimize the return, but at the same time also look whether the client still has an incentive to be part of the contract. Because if the contact becomes too expensive, then it will simply choose for the linear option. Getting paid over multiple periods in time introduces major credit risk for the client. Basically, there are two types of credit list, economist called adverse selection and moral hazard. First, I will dive into adverse selection. That's the problem that you don't know how creditworthy your client is. It might be that circular business models, product as a service models attract the less creditworthy customers. The customers that cannot pay the upfront investors, but can pay the monthly or quarterly payments. As an example, in the Netherlands, there was a producer of office chairs that was done in a really circular way. All the materials were really collected. It was fully closing the loop, but it introduced a product as a service model. The first deals it made, they all went broke. when they analyzed it, it turned out that they all were very shady customers that couldn't afford the thousand euros chair compared to a 200 euro chair. But, they we're willing to make the 20 euro monthly payments. So, it's really important to check the current status of the company, and there also banks can help. The other problem and challenge is moral hazard. If you offer your product as a service, and it's really important that the client treats your product well because it's still your product. How do you know that a car or the machinery is treated well? And there, new technology can help like the Internet of Things or predictive maintenance, where sensors in the product will tell the owner how the product is used and whether it needs maintenance or not. First of all, be clear and figure out yourself, whether you need equity finance or debt finance. As a financial institution, as a bank, we often get proposals in which an entrepreneur ask for debt finance, where he really is a need for equity finance. Another advice to clients is be really keen on credit risk. As soon as you start renting out your product, you have a credit risk in your organization. Most of the times companies are not familiar with managing credit risks. So, that is a crucial advice from the beginning manage your credit risk.