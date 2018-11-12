OVAM - Policy and the Circular Economy in Flanders

I'm Jan Verheyen. I'm the spokesman and Head of Press and Communication at OVAM. OVAM is the public waste agency of Flanders, Flemish government institution started in 1981. We're responsible in Flanders for waste management, that means household waste management, industrial waste management. We're also the competent authority for soil management and soil sanitation in Flanders. Throughout the years, we developed our policy more and more towards a circular economy, materials management looking at waste as a valuable resource but also looking at soil and space, open space as a valuable resource in Flanders. In the early 80's of the previous century waste management plans for four or five years were put into place. Waste management plans with a clear focus on waste prevention, reuse, recycling and as a last resort or last option incineration or landfilling. This was combined with a very clear role for municipalities. Municipalities have the task to collect and recycle all household waste management and companies, enterprises have to take care of their wastes themselves by private waste management companies. But for both sectors, household waste management and industrial waste was combined with economic instruments, 'pay-as-you-throw' differentiated tariffs with higher prices for a residual waste or bulky waste. It is also combined with acceptance policies and take back policies for batteries and for electrical and electrochemical appliances. It was also combined with taxes. Taxes on landfilling, taxes on incinerating. Today we don't have a waste policy or waste decree anymore. In 2011, we changed our old waste policy to a new materials' law which of course contains all the old waste legislation, but takes us one step further, it's looks at closed material loops, it gives waste recycled waste a legal status as a resource, it changed the focus and put the focus on design, eco-design for example and all factors and elements that are needed to close material loops as much as possible in Flanders or in Europe or elsewhere. It didn't affect us in such a way that we had to adapt our legislation or views or plans because they were already in that way, they were already pointed towards circular economy, certainly after 2011 with the materials law, but it does affect us in such a way that it makes it easier for us to convince the large majority of companies and organizations in Flanders that not only the Flemish government is set to go for a circular economy, but the rest of Europe as well, so that would be better to follow in this direction. It also affects us that it makes it more important for us to broaden our horizon and to look what happens in other countries and regions in the European Union. That's why EU policy is very important because if EU focus shifts towards a circular economy, as it did in Flanders, there is a clear sign that not only Flanders, not only Belgium, but the rest of Europe will be following so this will be the model for the future. Don't rush into it, the involvement and support of all societal actors is very important. So, make sure you have this involvement and support from different societal angles. Set long-term goals, supported long-term goals makes that everybody supports those long term goals and for example a policy shift where the new government or a new minister doesn't mean that you have to shift everything, and visualize the benefits, make it clear for everyone, what's in it for them, from an environmental point of view, from an economical point of view. It's very important to visualize the benefits, because if you can visualize the benefits, then you can create common interests in different parties from different sectors of society which don't have a common interest at first sight. The policy future is pretty much set into place. I think right now it's time for action, and that's why we started programs like Flanders Circular, they do research on circular economy, but most important of all they set up projects, projects to learn for whatever is possible. Focus is on those projects right now, focuses on doing in the previous year in 2017, we had more than 200 projects started about circular economy and that ranges from new possibilities for reuse sharps and recycling textiles, to leasing programs for chemicals for example to companies working together in some symbiosis projects where the waste stream from company A becomes a resource for company B. It's about doing, it's about showing and convincing other societal actors, other companies that circular economy is the future.