Skillbuilder - Pitching Innovative Ideas

This mooc has introduced you to key concepts for the circular economy, and a reoccurring theme as the need for new ideas. Maybe you are already thinking of some new circular solutions, be it for a business, a policy, or something with your local community. So, now what? New ideas are great, but you need other people to understand them and recognize their value. One approach for this is idea pitching. Idea pitching can be useful in a variety of situations. If you're looking for funding, for future partners, or maybe you just want to more easily explain what you do on a night out. In this video, we'll give you some tips and tricks that you can use when communicating your idea. We'll introduce ways to help you structure your pitch and guide its content. In the end, you should feel ready to write your first pitch. First, let's look at the NABC model, a helpful acronym that you can use to help brainstorm the content of your pitch. Each letter of the NABC represents something you should include in your pitch. N stands for Needs, and by needs we mean, what problems are you solving and what solution are you providing? Who are your customers and what are their needs? Next, we have approach. Here, we want to know about your idea, what it does, how you do it, and how it's unique. The third letter B stands for benefits. Ask yourself what are the advantages of your idea. They could even be economic, social, or environmental. Fourth and finally, there is competition. Here, you should think about who are your competitors and how is your idea different and better than what they are currently offering? It can be helpful to brainstorm and outline your idea according to each letter of the NABC model. So, if you already have an idea, go ahead and pause the film and write down some ideas. Now, that you have reviewed your idea according to the NABC model, you're ready for the next step of structuring your pitch. Have you ever watched a TED Talk before? You might have noticed the importance of structuring your story. While techniques for structuring pitches vary depending on expert, good pitches have one thing in common: a clear time, structure, and purpose. Let's briefly review these three elements. Depending on where and to whom you are pitching, you will most likely have a time limit. Practice and structure your pitch ahead of time, so that you stay within the time limit. Remember, sometimes less is more. In terms of structuring, one method often used is the why, how, what method. Start with why your idea exists and has value, how you approach it, and then finally what your idea or solution actually is. Instead of starting with what your solution is such as making a new kind of phone or bicycle, it's better to start with why you're doing it. Is it to empower people to be more sustainable? Is it to change the status quo? This question may be harder to answer, but it is more inspiring way to communicate. The last item on the list is purpose. There's usually a reason why you have taken the time and effort to prepare a pitch. So, don't forget to say it. While the purpose of your pitch maybe stated at the beginning, middle, or end, it is frequently stated at the end as a call to action. When brainstorming your call to action, think about what you want your audience to do after they finished listening to your pitch. If you are looking for venture capital, mentorship, or even a like on your Facebook page, don't forget to say it. The most experts advice to only have one call to action per pitch. So, be sure to choose the most relevant one. So, we have covered some pitch writing basics. We've discussed the NABC model, which helps you identify content relevant for your pitch, by triggering reflection on the needs, approach, benefit, and competition related to your idea. We have also covered three organizational elements that are important when creating a pitch: timing, structure, and purpose. I encourage you to write your own two-minute pitch. Be sure to think about the structure and purpose. In developing what to say, you might find it helpful to refer back to your notes from the NABC brainstorm. Although, you may find that you don't include everything you've written down. You can practice your pitch with other learners in the course forums. Good luck pitching.