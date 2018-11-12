Swerea IVF - Innovations for Extending the Useful Life of Textiles

My name is Lisa Schwarz Bour and I work here at Swerea IVF which is a Swedish research institute. And we work a lot with textile recycling technologies and also textile recycling systems to look a little more deeply into how we are supposed to handle these materials in the future. I'm Erik Perzon, I work here at Swerea IVF in London. I work with sustainable textiles and textile recycling. We consume a lot of textiles, only looking at the numbers for Sweden it is around 12 and a half kilos per person in year that we consume. >> The consumer is often not thinking about if a garment is something they need. The question is often, what should I buy today? >> And if we look at what we actually throw away not leaving it to recycling or reuse. Now, that is around eight kilos per person in year. And if you were to make some calculations on those numbers, then it's 280 tons a day that Swedish people throw away in the bin. Looking at it globally then, this would be an extremely large volume that can be used as something much, much better than to incinerate the textiles instead. >> The overriding issue is that we need a system to handle end-of-life textiles. There are technologies being developed but that is not enough, and one technology will certainly not be enough. >> For now, we're looking a lot at sorting technologies because textiles are complex. Often in one garment, for example, you can have three or four different fiber types. And these fibers are recycled in different ways. So we need to have several recycling technologies upscale to be able to handle them. >> But also we need a system in place because we don't have that today, not in Sweden and hardly in any other country. So the consumers need to know where to put the textiles, not in the bin obviously. We are technology providers, so we develop technologies, so we work both with specific recycling technologies. >> For example, looking at cotton materials, these can be in the future recycled by a regeneration process. So there is a Swedish company called Renewcell, and they have a large scale pilot plant in Sweden where they produce a dissolving pulp from cotton textile. And this dissolving pulp can the be used to produce a viscous-like fiber. >> We are developing a chemical recycling technology for polyester. >> And polyester, as we know, is a synthetic polymer that can be produced either from bottle polyester or from crude oil land. What we're looking at now is to be able to use the textile waste polyester as a resource for producing new textile polyester again. And for doing this, we use depolymerization technology so that we break down the polyester into its building blocks and then we build it back up again. >> We are developing mechanical technologies not only to new textiles but also to different types of materials. >> And by mechanical recycling, for example, if you would like to produce a new yarn, what you do then is that you cut up the textile in smaller sections, sort of this size. And you run it through a textile shredding machine, or textile tearing machine. Then you get the fibers back again, of course, this process would decrease the fiber length to a certain extent. But we are looking at different ways of actually keeping the fiber length as long as possible to enable us to re-spin the material into a new yarn. >> A lot of these materials that we look at are not suitable to make new textiles. But they can be perfect materials for reinforcing a plastic or acting as the fiber material in a non-woven. >> Then you can get the material that has really good mechanical properties and can be used, again, for something else, like in the automotive industry or for furniture parts and things like that. >> There are some initiatives out there that are looking at automated sorting based on sensor technology. So we are slightly involved in that too. But we are also looking at a technology where we tag the garments from the start. >> It can be a thread tag or it can be a tag that has the shape of about, for example, 35 millimeters times 8 millimeters that you could saw into a hem. >> Which then follow the garment throughout the life cycle, so we not only use it in sorting but all through value chain. It can be used as anti-theft protection, it can be used as stock taking in the stores, logistics. >> And this would allow to us one single technology throughout the entire value chain, so that you don't only use it for textile recycling. >> You're imagination is what is limiting. You can put the sensor in a washing machine and it can tell you that, do you really want to wash wool soaked in 60 degrees? Or look out, you have a red sock in your white laundry. >> And then following the garment all the way through to the recycler so that once you end up there, you can use it in the sorting. For example, you can sort out on garment type, you can sort out on color. Once you've done that, if you would like to go in further detail for example for sorting out for a chemical recycling. Then you can go into fiber composition and even look at different kinds of dying systems, if you are interested in that. >> It has worked surprisingly well, it's a fairly established and simple technology. Something that we, of course, need to keep in mind, it's a privacy issues and data handling and things like that. So it's very important when you launch a technology like that that you handle the personal data of people in the right way. And that you don't create worries and that you have a system that people can trust. The industry is really keen to do something around this. Basically, the most common question we get from the companies that we are collaborating with is we want to do something with recycling. They just don't really know what and then they come to us. So we look at their material and say, well, your material is probably more suitable for unwoven or your material you could actually use this again, for your own product. Or we have another company that would be interested in a material like this. We’re also looking at helping the best we can to establish this system. >> A lot of things need to happen before we have an entire system. We need sorting technologies to be scaled up, for example, to have a plan to run textile polyester as a raw material for producing new polyester you need a large volume. And so you need to be able to sort out different material categories from the large collected volume. So we're looking at that, we have the different approaches here. There is a European project called Fibersort and a Swedish project called Sippics. Both looking at the same kind of technology that looks at spectroscopical methods to find out which sort of fiber is in the garment. >> The other thing is that virgin textile materials is very cheap, so in the short run the buyers at companies in every day activity, it's always easier to just buy the cheap materials that you've always used for your products. Using a recycled or a secondary material takes a little bit more of an effort. Therefore, one of our biggest missions is to show you can get good materials from secondary textiles >> We have plenty of examples here, really good high quality materials produced from recycled feed stock. >> And it doesn't have to be expensive, you can still get safe, cheap textiles. Most companies, even if their prime issue, of course, is to make money, want to do within a sustainable and a good way. Sometimes as technology developers, we maybe think that we need to make a solution for the companies that are exactly as the materials that they're already using, but that's not the case. Often we get told that, well, just tell us what to do. If you want us to buy another material, or if you wanted to use another dye, it's fine, we'll do it. Just tell us and we'll try to do it in a better way. >> As it is now, the Swedish EPA has left the proposal for an action plan to the government with two possible ways to treat textiles. One of them is that the municipalities will have the obligation to sort out textiles separately. The other one is to have a producer responsibility for textile materials, and right now we don't know where that will end up. And I think that many, especially municipalities are waiting for this to see where we're going. Also I think to show that it's important, actually to look at this, we need to handle these materials in a different way, and we need to see them as a resource. >> The hope for the future is that well, first, that we consume less textiles to begin with. But also that we take better care of the textiles when we don't want them anymore. A longer life in the textiles that we produce, second hand use or things like that, that also needs better collection and sorting. But also that we can provide the industry with better secondary material to use in new products.