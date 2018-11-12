Umicore- Innovations in Recovery of Metals

Umicore is a materials technology and recycling group, and we focus on areas where our expertise in materials, technology and science and chemistry, and also methodology can have an added value. So, Umicore is actually recycling precious metals, and other metals from end-of-life products like catalysts and also electronic scrap, but also from industrial waste. When we have recycled the materials, we put them back in the cycle of life [life cycle]. We make materials for a better life. That's our tagline as well. It's a long history dates back to 200 years ago. It's a collection of different companies. But the plant here, the recycling plant that we're at now, their history dates back to 1887. That's more than 130 years already, and back then it was a company where we extracted silver from lead for like a 100 years. The site expanded and kept on expanding. Then in 1980s, something like that, we were mainly focusing on treating primary raw materials, and then in the 90s our management they made a strategic decision to move to recycling materials, and also to treat very complex by-products from industry, containing precious metals, but also special metals, etc. We had to make a quantum lead to make the transition towards a circular model and towards recycling instead of really refining primary materials. So, it was really important to rethink our processes also to start modernizing the blend and also to tackle the historical pollution and the historical impact on the environment both on the site and also in the community. Our management here, started together with our R&D team, to think of solutions and to see how we could really introduce a circular model and a recycling process. It was quite a challenge because it had to be something very innovative, something new and it actually never existed in a recycling context on an industrial scale, let's say. So, they worked really hard to make a breakthrough and to make sure that everything could operate properly. Also the eco-efficiency component was for us extremely important, because we're very close to an outside neighborhoods. So, people living actually very close to the plant. So, for us it's very important to make sure that we create a positive sustainable contexts both for the environment as for our own people. Customers centers their material to extract the metals and to make sure that they get either the value of the metals out. We get materials worldwide. So, we have really a global customer base and they send us all kinds of products ranging from electronic waste like printed circuit boards from computers and mobile phones, but also spent catalyst, industrial catalysts and also by-products from other smelters like for instance, copper or zinc smelters. When they have materials that they cannot treat in-house anymore, they send it to us to do the final refining and get the metals out. Here we are in Hoboken, the world's largest and most complex refinery and recycling facility for precious metals. We treat more than 200 different raw materials to recover more than 20 different metals out of it. The materials that we're treating here, they range from mining and industrial residues to end-of-life materials. So, it's really covering a broad range of different materials and they all fit within circular economy, because it's about treating very complex material from above ground sources, and it's very important to treat those materials because there is an increasing source of those materials and there is also resource scarcity. We have defined in 2011 Umicore's neighbor procurement charter. In there, we set out our commitment to our suppliers in terms of our conduct and practices, but we also request in between that our suppliers adhere to some specific standards for environmental stewardship, business integrity, labor condition, human rights, and also supply chain engagement. This charter is really at the heart of all our engagement efforts with our suppliers. Now specifically for our Horizon 2020, we have an objective on sustainable supply, and in the framework of that objective we focus on the raw materials, because they represent the biggest proportion of both risks and spent. The risks and opportunities, they can vary largely from one business unit to another. So, that's why we have taken a decentralized approach for the management of the risks and opportunities, within the framework of that objective. So, about a sustainable supply, all the business units have carried out a mapping exercise to identify the rural materials that are critical in achieving Umicore's Horizon 2020 objectives. Umicore uses cobalt for several applications, we can think about the rechargeable battery materials, but also tools, also catalysts, and also other applications. There was a need to develop a specific approach for the ethical and sustainable supply of the cobalt. So, we have developed a specific approach. This approach has been formalized in a sustainable procurement framework for cobalt, and it covers all Umicore's purchases for cobalt worldwide. We have further developed that framework forth by securing third-party assurance that our purchases are effectively carried out within the conditions set out in the framework. We have also fully aligned our framework with the OECD due diligence guidance, and both this; the approach to sustainable supply of cobalt, the fact that we secure third-party assurance, and the fact that we have fully aligned a framework these all three aspects are first in the cobalt industry. The recycling of the batteries is on another way to have a sustainable sourcing of cobalt, since 2006 we are offering that service to our customers of recycling spent rechargeable batteries. In the recycling, we recover metals that we can transform again into active cathode material that go into new batteries. So, it's also a way to provide a solution for a growing demand that we notice in the market for sustainably sourced cobalt. In the recent years, now people are really interested. So, because we have already developed that approach more than 10 years ago. Now we are fully able to provide those materials to the customers that requires it. We have the Umicore way. The Umicore way, defines our vision, our values and our organisational principles in terms of our sustainable development approach. Next to that, we also identify the trends in the external world the environmental trends, social trends, and economic trends. Combining both our Umicore way, and those external trends. We work with strategic plans for five years. Within a plan we do the follow-up of our performance via a set of indicators. The indicators cover basic requirements that Umicore considers to be essential to be a sustainable company, as well as more specific one that are linked to the objectives. You have to realize that the set of indicator is dynamic. If we don't use an indicator actively then we remove it, and if we notice the need for a new indicator we add it as well. For some indicator we need to define a baseline because it's important to assess our performance in view of the activity level that we have, and this is for example the case of our energy-efficiency and objective. Is based on something like 20 indicators that covers different aspect of sustainability. It can be about the financial sustainability with financial reliability of the suppliers but also about environmental and safety, products safety related risks or human rights issues. If we take for example the recycling operations there are a few trends that are very important than already influence our business and will continue to influence our business forward in the coming years. There I think about the population growth, about urbanization, about also the growing affluence in developing economies because these all will lead to an increased demand for most metals. If you take the case of the special and precious metals, the demand for those metal will be driven by the development of new technologies, that aim to reduce the environmental impact of the society. So considering also the fact that the availability of the metals is becoming tighter that you have less and less or bodies that are rich that you have also the easy to mine deposits that are becoming scarcer. We need a really sustainable management of the natural resources, but also an efficient use. We have already very big and very clear priorities and clear action domains as well. If you think about the key mobility where we have both the material for the rechargeable batteries that goes into EV and also the catalyst for the ICE vehicles. We have to continue working in there and for the recycling, the availability of metal is getting scarcer. This is also not a trend that is going to stop. So, we'll need more and more capabilities to treat above ground sources to recover all the metals. We have a duty to preserve our environment. We have a duty to take care of other people that are working in the plants that are living around the plants, and we also have a duty to hand over the world to the next generation that enables [them] to live up to the standards that we have lived with. This is the core of the thing, but further we also believe that working in a sustainable way also provides us with a differentiator in the market and in the business.