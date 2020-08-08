Logistic Regression Overview

video-placeholder
Loading...
DeepLearning.AI
Natural Language Processing with Classification and Vector Spaces
DeepLearning.AI

4.6 (3,473 ratings)

 | 

110K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Machine Translation, Word Embeddings, Locality-Sensitive Hashing, Sentiment Analysis, Vector Space Models

Reviews

4.6 (3,473 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    73.36%
  • 4 stars
    20.01%
  • 3 stars
    4.57%
  • 2 stars
    1.12%
  • 1 star
    0.92%

HA

Aug 8, 2020

one of the Best course that i had attented in deeplearnig.ai the last week assignment was\n\nto good to solve which cover up all which we studied in entire course waiting for course 4 of nlp eagerly

OA

Aug 16, 2020

Awesome. The lecture are very exciting and detailed, though little hard and too straight forward sometimes, but Youtube helped in Regression models. Other then that, I was very informative and fun.

From the lesson

Sentiment Analysis with Logistic Regression

Learn to extract features from text into numerical vectors, then build a binary classifier for tweets using a logistic regression!

Welcome to the NLP Specialization4:30
Welcome to Course 11:41
Week Introduction0:35
Supervised ML & Sentiment Analysis2:44
Vocabulary & Feature Extraction2:41
Negative and Positive Frequencies2:35
Feature Extraction with Frequencies2:32
Preprocessing3:21
Putting it All Together2:15
Logistic Regression Overview3:04
Logistic Regression: Training1:59
Logistic Regression: Testing4:35
Logistic Regression: Cost Function5:04
Week Conclusion0:30

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Younes Bensouda Mourri

    Instructor

  • Placeholder

    Łukasz Kaiser

    Instructor

  • Placeholder

    Eddy Shyu

    Senior Curriculum Developer

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder