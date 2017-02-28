Walkthrough: Adding Fields to the Baseline Form

video-placeholder
Loading...
Vanderbilt University
Data Management for Clinical Research
Vanderbilt University

4.7 (1,238 ratings)

 | 

81K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Survey Design, Data Collection, Data Management, Clinical Data Management

Reviews

4.7 (1,238 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    77.94%
  • 4 stars
    19.14%
  • 3 stars
    1.85%
  • 2 stars
    0.56%
  • 1 star
    0.48%

RD

Dec 6, 2020

Instructors were very good. I actually enjoyed my learning. I really appreciate the efforts in building this course. Looking forward for more such relevant courses from Vanderbilt University.

DA

Feb 28, 2017

I find the course helpful and a good introduction into data management. I'm hoping that there is a follow up course to take us further and deeper in planning for a study and data analysis.

From the lesson

Planning a Data Strategy for a Prospective Study

This module reviews the process of planning data elements for a real-world research study.

Logging in to REDCap2:23
Walkthrough: Creating a Project and Adding the First Variables16:13
Walkthrough: Adding Fields to the Baseline Form12:52
Walkthrough: Adding File Fields and Formatting10:46

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Stephany Duda, PhD

    Associate Professor

  • Placeholder

    Paul Harris, PhD

    Professor

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder