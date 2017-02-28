Walkthrough: Adding Fields to the Baseline Form

So we will go back to the database, Add Field. Again we'll use Multiple choice drop down list single answer. We are going to be consistent across the whole case report form. So the Field label, we'll use this Hair Color. Choices. We'll use the ones that we mentioned earlier, and I'll precode them with those coded variable names. Oh, sorry, those codes, Variable name is Hair Color, it's not an identifier. And we'll hit Save. We'll just kind of keep scrolling down the screen doing the same thing. Dominant hand, left and right. We'll click Add Field. Field label will be Dominant Hand. Choices, again, were left, and right. We'll code those as one and two. Variable name is Dominant Hand. And, not an identifier. So we'll hit Save. Now next on our list, is height, and weight. In these cases, we want to input them as numbers. They're different types of fields than we've used before. Here we want to make sure that we spell out to the end user, the data entry person, or the coordinator. We want to spell out on the label that we want units of kilograms and centimeters. Since it's going to be a number field, we might as well also put a range field check in. That way, if somebody's not paying attention, maybe they're putting in height and they're thinking inches rather than centimeters. they put in 60 and it, the, the system ought to come up and nag them and make sure that they. They're seeing things correctly and that's exactly what they mean. So, here we'll use the range validation piece as well. So, let's go back and add a field. We'll put in weight. That's the label. We'll go ahead and put in the label there, of Kilograms. The units label within the field label. It's a text box. We'll name it Weight. In this case, we'd better validate it. We haven't done this before but, in this case, we need to make sure that it's a number. We'll make sure here it's an integer, special one without a decimal place. You'll notice as well, once I've chosen that integer, it says, well, maybe you'd like to put in a minimum and a maximum. And sure we are going to do just that. We, we said earlier that we said we would say 22 is a min 220 kilograms as a max and then we'll hit Save. If I try it here, by the way, putting in something that's not a number like heavy. And I try to leave that field. It's going to come back and say hey, you've provided something here that's not an integer, try again. If I tried to put something in that was too small outside of the range that we chose. It say's hey, you've, you've really come up with something that's That doesn't validate the way that you mention you want it. So it's going to nag you, nice way of sort of adding in some data validity. So now let's go back, we're going to look at the height. We said we wanted those in centimeters. We'll add the field. We'll name it height. Again, let's put the units there, centimeters. We'll choose variable name of height. We'll validate it as an Integer. Here we said we would validate between 100 centimeters and 300 centimeters. And now we'll hit Save. Okay. Next question relates to volunteer smoking status. That was a one yes, zero no option. In REDCap there is a special type of field called a yes, no field. We'd have to check it out, and look at the exported data. But, I can tell you that zero's are typically coded as no, one as yes. In fact they're always coded that way in this special yes, no field. But just to keep it simple. Let's stick with our multiple choice drop down list and we'll code it ourselves. So for the field, label we'll say, is the research volunteer a current smoker question mark. The choices will say zero no, one yes, those were just coding our own choices now using the same syntax. Variable name, we'll call it Smoker. Notice that the field label, that's a great field label, that, that human readable stuff, but not such a great database field name. So we'll, we'll, we'll leave it that way. Works just fine. So now let's go to the next question that's date of birth. We haven't done a date yet, there is not a date field here but there is a text box and remember we can validate, so the Field Label, Date of Birth. Variable name. May be the same with just underscores. And here we'll validate it. You have some options on how you validate dates. The, the, the format in REDCap. we'll just go with year month date. We'll, we could choose min and max if we want, but we'll leave it as is and just hit Save. With a date you notice there's some interesting options that you automatically get a popup there if you'd like. we'll find later that you can, you can actually turn that feature off. Same with the today button. It's important to be able to format date on the front end, different ways, because we, REDCap is a global, globally used project, and so, different countries format dates in different ways. So now we're ready for the pregnancy question. So we'll click Add Field. We'll ask, as a field label, is the research participant currently pregnant. This one again, we'll choose a multiple-choice drop-down list, same as before. We'll code all of our yes-nos in a similar fashion. Zero, no. One, yes. And again we wont we don't like that field label so much as a database field name, so we'll name it pregnant. Now, this is where it gets interesting though. We said in this particular case that we'll only want to ask that question if the subject is female. So we asked the gender question way up here, male, female, transgender. Down here, you'll notice that in addition to the Edit pencil there, that we can always go back and edit a field, there's a Copy icon next to it. And then the one right next to that one has a little branch point. This is how we're going to setup the branching logic. We choose that, and there's basically a couple of options. The easiest option is just kind of use this drag and drop logic builder down below. Here, you'll see all of the fields in our REDCap database so far. And one of those fields, gender equals female. That's the one that we want to trigger on. So we only want to show that pregnancy field if the gender field was selected as female. You'll notice there are other ways that we can add branching logic by syntax and, and you can actually get quite complex there. But this one was very simple, we'll leave it as is. Now the branching logic it says it exists in the, the builder here but to test it we're actually going to have to go outside of the Setup page. We're going to have to look at this thing as it would look in the data collection instrument itself. So we haven't done this before. We mentioned it before. But now let's go there. Let's just click there. And you'll see that we have no subjects in the database right now. We'll add one. We're in test mode, so we can just add anything that we like. We'll flush it later. So let's add a person identifier. And we'll call that person 111. I just hit Tab or Enter here and you'll notice that it pops up that case report form that we've been building. We should recognize this. We just built it. So I can type here, in the first name, Paul. I will type in the last name Harris, he is a male with black hair. Dominant hand is right. He is about 80 kilograms, maybe 180 cm. He does not smoke. Date of birth is 1 1 1972 and you will notice it will automatically reformat that based on the format that I said that I wanted. But, you will notice that it doesn't ask me that pregnancy question. If I change this individual to Paula Harris and choose female. Then you'll notice that I do get that other question so that branching logic is working. I'll say no here and we'll save the record. You'll notice once I save the record, in the context of the data collection field, I get a little colored button. We'll talk about that later and I can go to, back to that person at anytime later on. even though we're in test mode. So we'll look at this a little bit later on, but for now let's go back to the project setup screen. And lets finish out this online designer piece for this particular case report form. Given the fact that, we said, if a pregnancy answer is yes, then we will exclude the person from the study, it's one of those exclusion criteria, this might be a great place to try out one of those little field notes. Let's edit the field, and in that field note. Let's just say, if pregnancy status equals yes, the patient should be excluded from the study. We'll hit Save and you'll notice it's just a little label down there right below where the person is entering the data. It's going to show up here in the set-up, also if we go look at in the actual case report form rendering, you'll see it's the same. It's just gets rendered down there below, just a note. We'll go back to the project setup phase, page. Back to Online Designer. Same form. And now we're ready to look at current drug user status. And again, remember this one was an exclusion criteria. We don't want drug users in the study. So we'll go here. Add a field. Sticking with our same, ki, consistent type is the research participant a current drug user. We'll code it zero and one for no and yes again. 'Kay and that's a great field label but not such a great variable name so we'll change it. And in the Field Note, we'll choose something there so that the end user, the coordinator or the data entry person is going to see that as they're entering data. They'll be able to see that they should exclude the volunteer if this is answered yes. In reality, we'll probably come back a little bit later and tighten up the language here. Make everything consistent. But for now, we get the idea and we've got the fields entered in. Now we're down to ethnicity. We've got two choices. Hispanic or Latino, or not Hispanic or Latino. We'll Add Field. We'll just ask, ethnicity. Choices. Hispanic or Latino will be coded as one. Not Hispanic or Latino will be coded as two. Easy enough and we'll hit Save.