Walkthrough: Adding File Fields and Formatting

And now we're ready for race. We'll code it as we see here. We'll add field. Choose field label race. Code it as, we mentioned, add the field. Now finally we get to an interesting field type. That's not something that we type in, but we said, well we might want to. Scan a copy of the signed consent form. And have it uploaded along with the case report form information about that particular volunteer. It would be great if we had that right there, an empty copy right there in the case report form ready to be downloaded. And then another field where we could upload that into the signed copy, scanned copy into the database. So here, we noticed that one of our choices is File Upload. That's for users to upload files. And then another down here for Descriptive Text which has this with optional image file or attachment. We'll choose that one first. And let's type Consent Form. This will be our Blank Consent Form. In fact, I think I'll label it Blank Consent Form. We still need a variable name. So we'll call it Blank Consent. And here we could just use it as a descriptive text, no document attached. Or we can choose and image or a file. Any type of document. So we'll say yes I would like to upload it. I'll choose that file. And on my desktop, I've already uploaded, or created a dummy document, just a generic consent form outline. And I'll upload it here, again just for example. We would choose the real one that had been IRB approved if this were a real study, and I'll hit save. And now I've got this Blank Consent Form. I could even change that label a little bit more and say, in parenthesis Download for volunteer consent process. And that file gets retained, I save, and now it's ready to use. Let's take a look at what that looks like actually in the real live case report form. I'll go back to that same participant. Or I could add another one. John Doe, he's a male, hair color of red. His dominant hand is left, weight 80, maybe 172 cm. He's a nonsmoker, his date of birth is January 3rd, 1968. We'll say he is not a drug user, notice we don't get the pregnancy question, because he's not female. Ethnicity, and race. And you notice down here I've got this consent form. If I click on it, it downloads that to my computer. And it'll just playback that file to me. Again this is the one that I put in. It's just the dummy mock consent form outline. But it just goes to show, that if I like. I can upload any document, any file that I like, into this type of field. We'll close that down. And now let's go back over, after we save that record. Now we've got two incomplete records, we'll talk about incomplete and complete a little bit later. We'll go back to the online designer. Back in to that case report form, and we'll say, well, it's great that we're able to download a Blank document. What we really want to do as well is to be able to upload, perhaps a scanned document of the Signed Consent Form. So we'll choose this new field type File Upload. We'll do the Field label Upload Signed Consent Form. This one again needs a Variable Name. When I do that, I hit Save. And notice it looks a little bit different than the download one. It shows up as a link, where as an end user, I can just click on that. And upload the document. With the exception of maybe cleaning up things a bit, possibly adding a date of entry into the study. Which we haven't talked about yet. But probably would be a good idea. We pretty much covered everything that we said we would add here. With the exception of maybe anxiety. We're going to save that one until a little bit later. So let's just go back over, and the next thing I would typically do is organize and clean just a little bit. So, we have the first name and last name and then we get into these confounding factor fields. So, why don't we just add a begin news section header here. This is just going to be a label, it's just going to show up in the case report form. And let's say Confounding Factors. You see that when I do that. sort of adds it there as a break in that sort of top to bottom rendering of those fields. You get something that just kind of looks a little bit different, it breaks up the form, shows up as some way to break up the fields. So let's go back to the online designer. We've got that for Confounding Factors. Maybe hair color, dominant hand, weight, height, those are reallym more of the demographics type data. So let's move them up. Again, all I'm doing here is clicking and dragging. Date of birth is typically demographics type field rather than a confounding factor, so we'll move that up Let's add another section header here, for Exclusion Criteria. Remember, for pregnancy and current drug use. Ethnicity and race, those are again more demographic. So let's move those up. And, let's see what else we need to do. We'll add another section header here for Consent Form. We're just kind of breaking things up again, so that it's much more readable to the, to the data coordinator or the data entry person. We'll add a section header for Participant Demographics up there. It's starting to look pretty good. We mentioned earlier that we might want to tighten up the language and modify things so that it's nice and consistent. So let's look at a few of those things. We've been calling them either volunteers or participants. Let's just be consistent and call them participants. Remember we had field notes that said about the same thing but we were just free typing so let's go in and change those a bit. We'll just edit this one to be consistent. We'll say an answer of yes here should exclude the participant. We'll save that. We'll save the same thing on this one. So, again, we're not really impacting the data that would be saved, but it's a good idea to just kind of formalize and standardize things as we go, so that you get this common look and feel. Everything's really starting to look pretty good here. Let's take a look at it, in the sort of actual data entry mode and you see that those yellow breaks there. It really does do a nice job kind of breaking up a lot of fields into something that sort of looks appealing and it's pretty easy to sort of go through and segment and as we're entering data. Okay? So go back one more time. Everything looks pretty good. Let me take that race up. I didn't get it all the way up before, so I'll move it up now. Let's juggle around things just a little more. We mentioned earlier that it would be a good idea to have a date of entry into this study, so let's add that one as a Date Field. We just neglected to think of it earlier when we were thinking through the data elements. That happens. We'll call this one baseline visit date, baseline date. As a variable name, we'll format it or validate it and formatted as before. Save that record. So it looks like we're pretty good. We've got that case report form coded. Now let's move on.