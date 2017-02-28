Walkthrough: Copying Variables, Renaming Forms

[BLANK_AUDIO] Now, we're about half way done. We just need to double what we have. Take care of a little book keeping. There are a number of ways that we can do that within REDCap to save time. Including a data dictionary process that we might look at later on, or you might look at in the homework assignments. But, I think, for the interest of keeping this one simple, we'll just keep it, we'll just stay with the point and click methodology here. I'm just going to save things, copy, rename and just kind of move them around. I'll copy one of the sensory pain measurements here. It doesn't matter really which one. We're just going to take it and move it down. [BLANK_AUDIO] And now we're ready to just do our regular. [BLANK_AUDIO] editing. We'll copy it on down for measurements. Five and six. It's a good idea to stay very consistent. On the look and feel as well as the data elements themselves. So again there are other ways to do this in REDCap that might be a little faster. But I think for this example it would be harder to explain those than it would to take more time to explain those than it would to just. Go through the exercises we're doing here. So now all we have left is to add that last round of affective pane measurements. We'll follow the same receipe. That we defined earlier. Adding that section header. [BLANK_AUDIO] [BLANK_AUDIO] And just a few more to go here. [BLANK_AUDIO] Better fix this one. So now, we've pretty much got our pane measurements in place. Everything's consistent, and we're ready to go. So at this point, we're just about done with all of the visit collected information that we said we would need. We did need to think a little bit about adverse events. We said we would ask about redness or swelling. Disorientation. And then a final question asking if there were any physical or mental sensations other than those related to the heat probe testing. And if they answered yes, then we would ask them another free text field where they could describe that and we would record that in the database. So let's go back over. We'll add a field. We need to ask a yes, no question around redness or swelling. We're going to be very consistent in how we do this across the whole study. So we'll ask is it a drop down list. 0 is No, 1 is coded as Yes. We'll call it Redness. Then we'll come in and add another field for disorientation. Need to ask that, question about, other than heat probe testing sensations. Again that's a yes, no. We'll ask it the same way. This time, we'll ask that tell us about it, type question in the notes box. We, we need a lot of room for that one, so we will ask it in paragraph form. [BLANK_AUDIO]. Yeah, I think we'll edit that one just a little bit more, just to stay consistent on our naming. [BLANK_AUDIO] And we said we'd only ask this question. If the other adverse question was answered, yes. We've done this before. We'll use our branching logic, functionality here, we'll go find that field. We'll pull it over and that's going to work just as it did before. Let's put this section header up here around adverse events. That'll break up the form just a little bit more. And things are starting to look pretty good. Just clean that up. Okay, look, looking pretty good. One thing that I just remembered, though. Was that we're going to ask, we're going to do those thermal measurements. Not only on visits one, two, three, and four with that drug combination. But we also said, well, we would also collect that on the baseline visit. So we would have those types of measurements with no drug on board at all. So, given that, it may be that we want to use this visit form or this, this thermal measurement form even on that baseline visit. So let's add a note here. They're to leave this blank for the vase, baseline visit, no drug. We could also code it as another variable, if we like. perhaps that would even be a little bit better having some data is, is generally better than having a blank field. But we'll leave it for now. Okay, so now we've got two forms. Well, let's rename the first one again. To just demographics slash baseline data. Let's be consistent. We'll call it just thermal data. We know it's going to be the thermal data collected on those visits. And really the only thing that we have left in terms of data collection fields might be anxiety. Let's assume here that we think about this but we're not sure it's going to be you know good confounding factor. We don't want to put a great deal of effort into it. But we would like to collect it, just in case. Let's assume as well, that we've looked at the validated instruments that are out there, that we like this promise organization, and their short form instrument for anxiety. So I just really wanted to bring this out, because it's, it illustrates another way of getting data instruments into REDCap, and that is using the REDCap shared Library.