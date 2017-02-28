Walkthrough: Creating a Project and Adding the First Variables

Next in our practicing what we've learned segment, we're going to go through the process of setting up electronic data capture screens and case report forms for this morphine marinol study. We're going to assume we're already logged into Coursera. So all we need to do is go to the REDCap training instance set up for this mooc. It's www.datacourse.org. Then we're going to click the Log In using Coursera button. This will log us into the main application. Here we'll see the home screen first. And you see here, we see a number of features and functions that are called out and narrated here in the, screens, tell us about the application. There's also an opportunity here to see embedded videos and training resources. These are the sorts of things that a first time user might be interested in seeing when they hit the application. Clicking on the My Projects tab, I can see all of the projects that I have access to as an end user of RedCap. At this point we're coming in as a brand new user, so we have no projects. We're going to skip the create new project tab for now and come back later. First we'll look at the training resources. This is just a page that many of our end-users like to view from time to time and it's sort of an overview of, of many of the different functions and features of REDCap in one training place. We'll get videos there that individuals can click on and sort of see information about those different components. We'll find later that we also have shorter videos embedded in many of the function pages within REDCap just in time. Type training that, that many find useful as well. Along those lines, we are of pretty extensive help in FAQ page, it gives end users information about things that they might be wondering about as they are building projects or using the application. And then finally, out to the right we have a send it tab. This, this function allows individuals to upload files that they might not want to send by email and have the application send, send a link as well as a password to end users. So that they could go here and download the, those files. Okay, so now we'll go to the Create New Project tab. And we'll set up this Morphine Marinol study in REDCap. Setting up a REDCap project is straight-forward. We just need to answer a few questions. And then follow directions. The first thing that we'll do is we'll put the project title. In for the study. We'll call this Morphine and Marinol Example Study and then we'll choose the purpose of the project. For this one, we just use practice just for fun. The next thing we'll do, is we'll choose whether we want to create this project from a blank slate, or from a template. Templates are pretty easy, we, we, we basically allow for the fact that REDCap is very flexible. It can handle many types of studies. So what we want to do here is, we want to give people an option of choosing one of those templates. Templates to get them started. If they want to make make, make things a little faster. It's also a great way for people to understand that REDCap can handle many many types of projects. In this case we'll just use the Create an Empty Project from a Blank Slate option. Anything we can do with the templates, we can also do with the create an empty blank slate first. After Click the Create Project Button, REDCap creates a shelf for this project called, Morphine and Marinol Example Study. We're going to take a look in depth. As we go along this project setup screen, because this is basically the recipe that users are going to take when they define this study elements, define the case report forms do the appropriate testing. And all of the steps that re necessary to push, push this project into production. Before we go there though, let's take a quick look around the red cap environment just to get our bearings. Over on the left hand side of the screen, we'll see four major sections. In the first section, the My Projects tab will just take us right back to our screen that we were at a few moments ago where we were seeing all of the projects in REDCap that we, as users, have rights to see. We won't go there now, but you can play around with it on your own. The next link is project home. This is for a particular project. We click this one, we see over on the right hand side. Quick tasks, as well as a project dashboard relevant for just this particular study. This is the default screen when individuals click into a project that's already in production. Here they'll be able to see on the dashboard, all of their users if, if and when they expire from the particular project, project statistics. And I put up top some quick tasks that are basically designed around things that, that an end user might want to do on a, on a semi-regular basis. And then finally, we've got the project setup. menu item over on the left. And that'll take us right back to where we were just a few moments ago. Moving down the screen now, into the data collection main section. This is where we're going to see all the case report forms and if were using surveys, all of the patient reported outcome is [UNKNOWN] that that, that are applicable for this particular study. It's a little boring right now, because we just created this one from a blank slate and we really don't have much there. But this is where the bulk of the work will be done on a day to day basis by our end users during this study. Moving down a little further, we have the applications section. This is going to be functions and modules, are, that are available for any REDCap project. They are allowed or unallowed on a person by person basis, or a user basis, by the study owners. There are modules like calendering, if you wanted to use REDCap to help manage your study calendar, data export tools to get your data out of REDCap into a statistics package. logging and auditing data queries and so forth and so there are lot of things that, kind of come along if you want them. Again we try to keep REDCap very simple for simple studies and complex for complex studies. But, but the individual teams have access to the user rights and they're allowed to make those decisions on their own. Finally, we have help and information section which is available for every project. Now we're going to go back to the projects setup page. And we're going to start setting up this project almost all the way through. To production status. One of the key principles of REDCap is we try to keep simple studies simple and we add complexity when, when needed. So we've tried very hard to keep sort of a workflow or a path to completion in front of our users. Through this project set up page. All the way from the beginning, all the way down into that pushing it into production phase. [BLANK_AUDIO] REDCap project creators can go through any path that they want to create their projects. But, typically we try to lay things out linearly, from top to bottom and so that's how we'll go through it in this particular example. In the main project setting, first question is whether we want to use longitudinal data collection with repeating forms. This particular study has a baseline visit and enforce successive visits where we're giving the study driving, drug intake pain measurements. So I'll go ahead and click off that yes, we will be using longitudinal data collection for this study. This study has no surveys, so we'll leave that one alone. We'll go down and just take a look at the modified project settings and see that we could change the project title or the purpose. We're okay with it. So we'll just click we're done with that main project settings piece. Now we're going to move down to the designer data collection instruments piece. We're going to spend a lot of time here in this particular demonstration. In reality if we were creating a real project we'd also spend quite a bit of time here. This is the bulk of the work in setting up a protocol or a data management capture piece. For a particular project. We're going to do our work here through the online designer, just point and click tools, but there other options within REDCap. I would invite you to explore on your own those options and play around with anything that you like. So for now, we'll click on the Online Designer and we'll see this first instrument is a sham, it just needed to create something for us. So it created one instrument with one field called My First Instrument. You see it over on the left in the data collection instruments and you see it here. First we'll rename it. Let's name it Demographics and Baseline Visit. We'll save and now we've renamed it here and here. Everything's realtime. Now we're going to go in and we're going to add some fields to this empty data collection instrument. We'll click on the name of the instrument here. That's going to open up the instrument itself in this point and click Fashion. Now we're ready to add fields. You'll see that the first field there is called Record ID. This one is automatically added to any kind of case report from any kind of study that we create. We've gotta have one field to start at. So, the system just names it Record ID. Before we go any further, let's go back and let's review. These are the fields that we said we wanted to set up for this demographic or baseline visit. The person identifier, first name, last name. Let's start with those. Person identifier, really, is the same as record identifier. It's the first field in the database, that we're going to use. It would be called record ID, or case ID, or in this case, we might call it person identifier. But it's unique. So I'll click on this Pencil here and that brings up an edit option for this particular field. For this one, I'm going to name the variable Person Identifier. And the field label, the thing that actually gets shown in the Case report form. I'll also name that person identifier. This is important. We want the variable name to be short, concise field names. These are the things that are going to come out in the data base in a column if you will in a, in a table. Whereas the field label, those are going to be the pretty labels that are going to show up in the case report forms for your end users too. to use as our interfacing with the form directly. So field labels need to be human readable, variable names need to be sort of computer readable. So we've suppressed any spaces and include dashes and that sort of thing there. So let's just hit Save now. And now we are presented with the option to add another field. So let's add that field. Remember, we said we were going to add a first name and a last name. When I add a field the first time first thing that it asks is what type of field would you like to add. We have many choices. Text boxes, calculated fields, multiple choice fields, on down to file uploads. If we wanted to upload a file into this case report form. Here, let's just choose text box. And you'll notice that when I choose that type, I get some options down below. The options are going to depend on what type of field that we use. So for the field name, we've already talked about this one, we'll call this one first name for this first field. The variable name has to be unique for each data base field. We'll call this one first name. You'll notice that any time, I put a space or use a special character. The system will usually replace that with an underscore. It's also going to make sure as we're entering it that, this variable name that were choosing is absolutely unique for the data base. It's not so important on the field labels. But it's essential on the variable names. With the text box. It say's well maybe you'd like to validate. Since you're typing in something here. Maybe we can make it a number or an email address or a, a date just to make sure is that type. In the case of the first name, we really don't want to validate, so we'll leave it alone. We can specify that it's a required field or not. This is usually little more important on survey type research. In survey type research, we may want to just stop the entry, unless we get that field. If it's non-survey type research, if it's a case report form instrument, we may want to throw a nag screen up for the end user and remind them. But not hold their dead, [INAUDIBLE] hostage. Let them come back later. And there's this identifier field. First name is an identifier or person identifier. So we'll click Yes here. Where that's really going to come out is in the export features. So when we, when we export data, RedCap has some features that will sort of pseudo anonymize the record set, as long as it knows what those identifiers are. One more thing, the field note down here, this is optional. And it's a small reminder text field that can be displayed underneath the the actual data entry field when we're entering data. We'll look at it later, but now let's hit Save. Now we've got two fields. Person identifier and first name. Let's add another, add field, just as before, so we said we were going to do the last name. So let's type field name, last name, variable name, last name, no validation, it is an identifier, so let's hit Save. If for some reason, I wanted to change the ordering of how I ask these questions. I can just click and drag. And you see, that the, ordering just happens magically. We can click and drag back as such. Al right, so we said we would do the first name, then we would do the last name, then we would do gender. Here we remember we wanted male, female and transgender. So this time, let's add a drop down list, multiple choice. We'll call the field name Gender. The variable name, we'll also call that one gender. And now, we get some choices. So if we're going to ask a drop down list, we have to tell it which choices. So we'll name it male, female and transgender. There's also this option for manually coding the choices. Remember, we said we were going to have one as male, two as female, three as transgender. If I click down there, it says well, automatically I'm going to go from one, two, three and so forth. So automatically it's going to code them. As we want it, here. As I click out of that, it, you can see that the coded variable goes first, separated with a comma and then what we want to show in the drop down list. If for some reason I wanted to code males as zero instead of one, I could change it right here. But, in this case it got it right. So, now we'll hit Save and now we've got this drop down list, that shows the labels, but doesn't bother showing me the coded variables. The coded variables however are stored. Now we're into hair color. We wanted to ask that in a coded fashion as well.