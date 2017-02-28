Walkthrough: Creating Visit Forms

Now we need to think about that pain measurement information, that visit information. So let's create a new instrument. We'll add it and call it Visit Data. Remember this one we're going to repeat every time we have one of those visits. It creates a new form for us, with no fields, we go in and edit it and now we can go in and add fields, just as before. We'll add as before, we mentioned earlier about the person identifier. We do need that collected with this visit data but after the first case report form where we do have the unique identifier for the volunteer in this case we don't need to add it in again. It will automatically be stored for us. We do need the date though. So let's move that in as a visit_date, Variable Name of visit_date. We'll validate that as a date and be consistent with how we've done it before. And now we've started adding fields to this new form. Next we will look at the drug combinations code. We're going to code this one as a drop down. This will be a number that comes back from the pharmacy. It should be the same, for the same patient, it should be the same number each time. But we're going to record it, just so that we, just sort of as a sanity check as we're collecting the data each time. We'll record it as a drop-down list. And the choices here, will be 1 through 24. And notice again that it automatically wants to number the codes that way as well, which is good. We'll save it. So now we're ready to look at the thermal stimulation and the pain measurements, after each of those stimulations are applied. We're going to do these in blocks. We're going to have three arms heated up to specify temperatures. And we're going to provide those in different combinations during each of the sequences. Each time, we're going to be measuring, or actually for the first block, we'll measure sensory pain, and then for the second we'll measure affective pain and so forth. So how much does it hurt? Then the last step, how much do you care that it hurts? The first thing that we'll do for each round of thermal measurements is record the sequence of the three temperature measurements. Sorry, the three temperatures applied. So add a field called Thermal Combination 1. We'll do it as a drop down list. Variable name will be thermal combo 1. And then the choices will be as we mentioned earlier, 37, 49, 51. code 2 would be 375149, and so forth. So we'll code them as 1, 2, 3, 4, but we're going to be showing them as those texts. At this point we will add for each of those measurements, sensory measurements. So remember we're going to record those as a visual analog scale. The volunteers are going to be marking it on a piece of paper where the paper is exactly as a line exactly 10 centimeters. We're going to be measuring off of the piece of paper, the research coordinator will, and she'll be measuring it as a number. So we'll say sensory pain measurement one. Sensory pain one. And this time, we'll validate it as a number. Not an integer, this time. This time, we want decimals. But we do know that the length of the line is between zero centimeters and ten centimeters. So, for each of these combinations, we are going to do 37 degrees, take a measurement, 49 degrees, take a measurement, 51 degrees, take a measurement. So for this series we need three sensory pain measurements. So the research coordinator at the bed side will just be going through this formula three times for each block of measurements. Apply the stimuli, take the measurement, apply the stimuli again, take the measurement, etc. So since the measurement is similar, it might be easier to use the copy feature in Red Cap here. That way we're not having to do a lot of typing. We'll copy it, we do need to go and edit it. We need to change the variable name, we're going to be consistent with this 1, 2, 3 numbering. So, Sensory Pain Measurement 2. Sensory pain 2. We'll do the same thing again. We'll edit it. Now we've got that third measurement in. Now we're ready for thermal combination two at the bed side. This will again be a multiple choice box, just as before. And now we'll just add the affective pain measurements that go with this thermal combination block. Field Label, Affective Pain Measurement 1. Variable Name, affective pain 1. We'll make sure it's a number. Minimum. 0 to 10. To save ourselves a little typing we'll do the copy again. We'll just keep copying. Okay. Now we've got a second block of measurements in. Let's just clean things up a little bit. We'll put some section headers in. These don't really add anything to the data, they just help us as we're entering the data. Section things off, make sure we're at the right places.