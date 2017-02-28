Walkthrough: Testing the REDCap Project

So as we think about testing the system. First thing will do is we'll go to the top. Go to other Functionality and we're going to erase the data that we've been playing around with so far. This is sort of interesting study. It's got longitudinal components, and we've been playing around with different elements of, of individual case report forms. But, for this testing we want to kind of go full boat and and, and, and look at it from, from start to finish. So we'll erase that data. And at this point, you'll notice that we've got options over here for adding data. So the first way we might add data or an individual to this study would be the this scheduling module here. we'll look at the others once, once we get a little bit of information in around a couple of participants. So scheduling says, okay. So tell me what a person identifier is for this this particular record and I'll say it's 1234. We say that you know, I'd like their start date to be September 24th, generate the schedule. Systems goes back into the information that we put in about the offset from baseline. Calculates the best guess with when those visits should be. We'll say well, we're not going to work on Sundays, so we will so, so modify and move that one just slightly. I'll create the visit and at that point I've got that individual scheduled. Let me go ahead and schedule another individual while we're at it. So I've got another person and it, it's 5678. And this person I have coming in on September 23rd, 2013. So we'll generate that schedule. And again now we've got one Sunday issue so we'll move that one as well to 30th. We'll keep everything else the same. Generate that schedule. Okay now I've got a patient number 1234 and 5678 scheduled. At that point I can look at my the status of the records for those individuals here. Notice here I show both persons that, that we've registered. we show all of the different case report forms that are to be filled out at all of the different visits. they're color coded by the status of the form. We'll look at that again in a moment. But, but if I wanted, I could choose demographics here. I could say, well 1234 is here. Sorry 5678 is here for their their, their baseline visit. I could click on that link and it's going to take me to that baseline visit. It's going to show me over here on the left hand side all of the different forms that are associated with that baseline visit for participant number 5678. So here, I'll say that, that is today. And I'll say that, that is Joe Brown. He's a male. And you get the idea we can just go through here we could save that record. if we wanted to go back to that record we could go here. Everything is saved. If I go down to the bottom at, at this form status I've got a, a field that gets appended to every case report form in RedCap. That field is the completion status it's we have options of incomplete, unverified and complete. the system is not very smart if basically is going to believe what you tell it. And we have different research group using it for different reason in that, in, in, in, that regard. So the one thing I will show you is if we choose unverified, the color is going to turn, turn to yellow. If I cho, choose Complete, the color will turn to green. So you have this sort of visual queue of where you are on a particular study with an individual and I could choose any of those fields that I like. Here's that anxiety one. I could fill out some of that one and say that it's unverified. And, and maybe, for this particular study that means it's, it's really incomplete. Again, other people use it for, you know, it's it's complete when it goes to Unverified but some other person needs to check it from a data quality perspective. It's really what you make of it as a research team. Okay, so now I can go here and I can see hey, this person Joe Brown, we've, we've got some information on that person, but I don't have anything on Sue Smith. Here which is person identifier 1234. We can go the same route we went before but let's let's choose add, edit records. Here, this 1234. I can get to that individual using, using this methodology as well. I could also drop down here since I opted to use the calendar option I could also drop down here. And look at all of the participants that are that are on my study and where they're scheduled in time and click on it here. So here I've got 1234. I click on that, it shows me the data entry forms that must be filled out on that particular visit. I choose there and it's again, as if I've clicked it from the other screen. So, here, we'll put in this individual. See here, Sue Smith, gender female. Notice down here that that we get this extra question about pregnancy there. So I'll save that record. And you'll see that it kind of takes us back to that visit case report form grid again with all of the statuses. Okay just a few more things to show on the interface and then we'll leave it up to you as users and testers to go in and just play around with it. And, and try things out I would always recommend to study teams to go in and test every single case report form. All the permutations of data that are coming in, make sure you're doing functional tests of the branching logic. And, and the validation of, of data types as they come in, including ranges. All of those things that we've spent so much time thinking about. Let's make sure that the data capture system is is treating us right there. Other things that you definitely want to test, would be the Export Tool. So the Export Tool will allow us to get the data out if we have access rights to this particular tool. Redcap has a number of different features there. Here, just for simplicity I'll show you the advanced options. The advanced options allow us to choose one or multiple fields across all of our case report forms. Or we can choose a, a form at a time or just everything in the database. Notice that the red ones here. the identifier fields and, and again let's have some special, special significance if we wanted to choose some of the De-identification options here. Here we'll say, we'll leave everything in. We're doing some testing sort of simu, simulating what it might look like to our biostatitician. At the, at the conclusion of the study and so we'll hit the Submit button, and you'll notice here. That REDCap is going to compile the data. It'll compile, compile both the raw data as well as scripting files for, for the most common biostatistics packages, SPSS, SAS, R and STATA. So, not only does it, does it give you the raw data, but again it knows the data about the data. It's that same metadata we were putting in when we were going through the, the buildup process. And so it can kind of, render those out so that the stats package knows that there's a, there, there's a label on this one. And that the, the coded choices were, were male, female, and transgender on another one. Okay? So, with that, you know, we could play around and look at all kinds of different elements within REDCap. But I think, for this particular project, this particular, example, we've probably done enough point, point and click type work. And, and it's time really to sta, to start putting, put, putting everything back into the context.