Abbreviations and Terms Related to Health Care Provider Titles

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Pittsburgh
Clinical Terminology for International and U.S. Students
University of Pittsburgh

4.8 (2,599 ratings)

 | 

91K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

English Language, Clinical Experience, Vital Signs, Medical Device

Reviews

4.8 (2,599 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    84.26%
  • 4 stars
    13.73%
  • 3 stars
    1.57%
  • 2 stars
    0.23%
  • 1 star
    0.19%

AA

May 13, 2020

This course gave me an opportunity to improve my medical abbreviations as I am a medical student. This course is awesome. Not only medical students but also other students should enroll this course.

SL

Jul 6, 2020

Excellent class & experience. I really enjoyed taking this beginner's course. It was challenging but also extremely informative. I can't wait to take more in this subject.\n\nThanks for everything!

From the lesson

Decoding Complex Medical Terms

Abbreviations and Terms Related to Health Care Provider Titles1:16

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Valerie Swigart, Ph.D. R.N.

    Professor of Nursing

  • Placeholder

    Michael Gold, Ph.D.

    Associate Professor Emeritus

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder