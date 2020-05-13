Hemorrhage and TX

Mr. Waters. It's Kelly, I'm here to draw some lab works on you that the doctor ordered. Mr. Waters, Mr. Waters? >> What. >> Wake up. >> It's you again. >> I'm here to draw some lab work on you. >> Ahh, my God, I'm bleeding. What you people do to me? >> It's okay Mr. Waters, [CROSSTALK]. >> It's everywhere. >> I'm here. >> Help. >> It's okay, I'm here. >> Help. My gosh, my nose. This never happened before. >> Okay, it's all right. I'm here, I'm going to put some pressure on it, okay? This is Kelly, I need some help in room 346, my patient is hemorrhaging. >> Help, hey. >> It's okay. >> I paged the doc. Mr. Waters, I'm going to help you. I'm going to take care of you. >> No. >> I got it. >> Mr. Waters, I'm here. Okay? We're here to help you. >> Check some vital signs- >> Get me out of here. >> Okay Mr. Waters, we're here to help you, okay? >> No, it's not that bleeding. >> That's what we're doing, putting pressure, okay? >> What'd you do? Give me too much medicine? [SOUND] This never happened before. >> Hi, it's Kelly. >> I got Dr. Youngblood on line one. >> Okay, thanks. >> Dr. Youngblood, we have Mr. Waters here at MCGH Hospital, with huge amounts of bleeding from his nose and his left arm laceration >> The dressing's saturated. >> Hey, help. >> His pillow and his gown are saturated. >> Hey. >> Blood pressure right now is 90 over 50. Heart rate is 130. He's alert and responsive. >> Get me out of here. >> Yes, yes, that's him yelling right now. He came from the ED about an hour ago. Admitted with syncope, he fell at home and lacerated his left arm. Vital signs 30 minutes ago were 130 over 78, heart rate of 104, respirations of 18, saturation of 98% on room air. His labs are pending, he's hemorrhaging right now and I think you need to come and see him right away. >> You say Mr. Waters? He was just in my office this morning for a routine check up. He seemed fine. I ordered some labs, let me check those. Yes. An INR of 4.3. Well, that explains it. Give him vitamin K, ten milligrams, subQ stat, and I'll be right over. >> Okay. Let me read those orders back to you.