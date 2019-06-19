Welcome back. Let's dive in. In the previous talk, we discussed revenue sources, now, we need to talk about how to spend those resources. If you're already connected with a university, they may have allocated a budget for you. You will have to manage that budget and make things balance. Depending upon your reporting mechanism, you may need to provide expense justification reports for all that you purchased. If that's true, then you will need to have a detailed plan for who is going to be using equipment, for what purpose, where it will be used, and why the expense is needed. Consider the who, what, where and why for each piece of equipment and expense. Let's start with revenue streams. We talked previously about possible revenue streams. In your personal budget, you know what money you have based on your monthly income. You get a paycheck and you pay your bills based on what you have. You do not have to project what income you will have, and you usually know what expenses you will have. Sometimes you spend extra, but you justify it based on your needs, and then you adjust your budget to accommodate the new expense. Unfortunately, it's not quite that easy when you're budgeting for a business or an academic institution. Most academic institutions have to forecast what they budget, and that forecast will be based on past revenue and expenses. To determine how much you will potentially have to spend, you will need to consider how much revenue you plan to bring in. Consider all income sources such as income from courses, tuition for courses, fees associated with lab, and donors. Next, you'll need to consider all of your expenses. Start with the cost of the building to include all of your utilities, whether it's gas, electric, and water. Those costs are the overhead of doing business, and often the biggest expenses are salaries for staff and faculty. You'll need to account for those salaries of your employees and benefits to include healthcare, vacation days, and holidays. Next, you need to consider the impact of the simulation in center on the expenses of the larger institution. Ask yourself, are you managing your resources efficiently? Are there supplies that can be recycled? Is your center making an impact on patient care and quality? Are your employees effective? Can you establish new partnerships? And are they working for you? Once you have your budget figured out, it will continually be a guessing game of forecasting expenses and revenue. You'll need to ensure that you keep the expenses within the budget. Now let's talk about assets, assets or items in your facility that have a value or can be depreciated over time. Simulators are assets, so are faculty, technology, and all of your equipment. Supplies are not assets, they are consumables. Faculty are assets when they demonstrate knowledge in their field and excellence in teaching. When you have well-known faculty, they will often bring in revenue on their own. For example, if you have a well-known simulationist providing a professional development session on a specific topic, use the name of the simulationist in your market. Which will create a bigger population of people that are interested in attending the session. That makes that faculty member an asset. Simulators are another large asset. When purchasing a simulator, there are multiple things to consider. These will become important assets for your simulation center, so you want to make informed decisions on what you purchase. They're also extremely expensive. You'll have to consider whether or not it's worth the cost. Think about what you're going to use this simulator for. Will it do what you want, will it require additional equipment to make it work? You also need to think about the realism, sounds, and vocal abilities. Make an informed purchase, ask for a demonstration, look at ease of programing and use. If your center will not use it to its maximum capability, consider purchasing something else that might serve you better. For example, trauma simulators have lots of flash, and can be a show piece. But if you don't have a course that will use all the bleeding components, then there's no need to purchase, it will not be worth your investment. Do not purchase a high fidelity simulator when a moderate fidelity simulator will work. If you're going to be teaching a skill where the students will use the same simulator attribute multiple times, it might be more affordable to use a task trainer to teach the skill and save the wear and tear on the simulator. Technology is another valuable asset for your simulation center, multiple simulation audio-visual companies out there have a multitude of services. Consider what you need before you purchase, ask around about the ease of use and programmability. Will the AV equipment work with your simulators? Are you going to need to hire a staff member just to manage the technology? All of those things need to be considered before you purchase. You'll also need to think about, how long it will last? In today's technology world, at about a time you have all of your new state of the art technology installed and working, a new version will be on its way to release. Plan for the future with that purchase. Is there a warranty, service plan, tech support, and updates that are part of the purchase? Lastly, consider your equipment. Equipment can be the foundation of your simulation center. Do you need head walls with air and section or can you manage with portable section and simulated oxygen delivery? Do you need to have a new hospital bed or will rebuilt beds be sufficient? All of these things need to be considered because they provide the support for the teaching and learning activities. If you have beds that do not work, then there is an unsafe learning activity. The equipment needs to meet the same safety concerns as what is used in current practice. That includes lifting mechanisms, body mechanics, and efficiency. Resources include what you have to make things work. This includes all your supplies and consumables. When planning for resources, you need to consider if it is instructional resource used by faculty and students and then discarded, a center resource used by faculty and students multiple times, or an operational resource such as laundry. Shop around for the best price on consumables. Many supply companies provide supplies for simulation centers that are a fraction of the supplies used in real healthcare facilities. Foley catheter kits are a great example. Foley kits for use by patients need to be sterile and have an expiration date, therefore, costly. However, if you can purchase Foley catheter kits for education that are not sterile and do not expire, you can get a much cheaper price. Your personnel are also your resources. You want a good team of personnel to help provide your services. They need to be efficient and take pride in their work, they have to support your consumers. Search to find talented personnel that have strengths that will support your needs. Look for those hidden talents such as public speaking, and leadership skills that will help you make your center operate smoothly. Lastly, when considering resources, always make sure to review your financial resources. Are the resources sustainable, do they support your needs, and what can be done to improve them? Financial resources are the support for your entire simulation center. If the resources are not enough to sustain your needs, then you have either to change the practice that has a high cost or find additional financial resources. This leads back to that business plan that was already discussed.