Hello again. Welcome to Communication Strategies for Simulation Debriefing. This is the second session in the debriefing module. My name is Dr. Kristina Thomas Dreifuerst, and I'm going to be guiding you through this module. So let's continue along. There are three objectives for the second presentation in the session. The first is that, by the end of this portion of the module, you'll be able to identify at least two communication strategies that can be incorporated into debriefing. The second objective is that, you will be able to implement advocacy-inquiry into conversations with colleagues or learners. Finally, the third objective is, that by the end of this presentation, you'll be able to give an example of a simple Socratic question and a more advanced Socratic question. I want to remind you of the definition of debriefing that we are using in this module. This definition from the INACSL Standards of Best Practice: Simulation glossary, defines simulation debriefing as, "A reflective process immediately following simulation that is led by a trained facilitator using an evidence-based debriefing method." Participants reflective thinking is encouraged, and feedback is provided regarding the participant's performance in various aspects of the simulation. Participants are encouraged to explore emotions and question, reflect, and provide feedback to one another. The purpose of debriefing is to move toward assimilation and accommodation, to transfer learning to future clinical situations. The use of Socratic questioning it's a common communication strategy that is used in simulation debriefing. When we think of Socratic questions, we always think about the basics like who, what, where, when, why, which, and how? These are good starting questions because they are open-ended, and for the most part, they cannot be answered with a simple yes or no response. Socratic questions are used to get the debriefing dialogue going and an interactive conversation started. But these are not the only Socratic questions that we use in debriefing. Some advanced Socratic questions that can be used to enhance clinical reasoning include questions for clarity like, can you elaborate on this further, or tell me more. We can also ask questions for accuracy like, is that really true, or is that always true? Are you sure? We can ask questions that lead to more precise responses like, give me an example, or do you have more details that you could share? Finally, we often use Socratic questions to get responses that have more depth or reveal more about the thinking that the learner is using. These questions can include things like, how are these two pieces of information connected, or does this make sense? Even better is, does this always makes sense, or is this always true? It is important to remember that when we use the Socratic approach, you want to be careful not to ask leading questions with a tone of voice that camouflages judgment, or makes it seem like you're fishing for a particular response and makes the learners suspicious about the debriefer's unexplained motives. Instead, use Socratic questions to understand the learner's thinking, underpinning both the correct and incorrect actions that they have done. So that you are able to openly discuss what occurred and why. This makes it possible to talk about errors and great work equally, and sets the stage for safe and quality patient care. Advocacy-inquiry is another communication strategy that we find often in simulation debriefing. There are two parts to these types of statements; the advocacy, and the inquiry. The advocacy or beginning part of the statement is an assertion, or an observation, or a statement that helps the learner link the debriefing and the experience. Typically, the debriefer refers to specific things that occurred using first person sentences. Some examples would be, "I observed that your hands were shaking as you palpated the patient." Another example might be, "I'm concerned because you did not appear to know the common side effects of this medication when the patient asked you." The advocacy statement can also be skewed positively. For example, you might say, "I'm really pleased with how well this team communicated during the simulation." The advocacy statement is always followed with an inquiry question. This question needs to include genuine curiosity in order to invite the learner to share their perspective or frame of reference. By asking this question in an inviting and non-threatening way, the learner is invited to engage in the dialogue and explain their thinking, so that it can be discussed further in the debrief. Some examples of this might be, "I observed that your hands were shaking as you palpated the patient, I wonder if you noticed that, and if it interfered with your assessment?" You might also ask, "I'm concerned because you did not appear to know the common side effects of this medication when the patient asked you about them, was that your perception also?" Finally, the third example, "I'm really pleased with how well this team communicated during the simulation, how did it feel for all of you?" So you see, the advocacy statement is really setting the stage, and the inquiry question is inviting the learner to share their perspective. This takes a bit of practice in order to implement it within debriefing consistently. I urge you to try it with your colleagues and your learners, you might even try it with your family. The National League for Nursing in the United States, has taken advocacy-inquiry a step further and created an elegant dialog for initiating critical conversations. You'll notice that there are some similarities with the advocacy-inquiry method as you learn more about the critical conversation dialogue. In critical conversations there are actually three parts; the first is initiating the dialogue, followed by phrasing the question, and then finally, capturing the point. To do this you can use a variety of statements. One example I like is there, I think, I saw, I wonder, and it might sound like this. Again, it begins with the I think, followed by the I saw, and then I wonder. Here's an example. In the simulation, the learner has a near miss with giving the wrong medication to a patient. The conversation could go something like this, "I think this was a difficult patient situation. I saw that you were about to give the wrong oral medication to the patient, but you stopped yourself just before you handed them the capsule. I wonder what made you stop?" Again, you don't have to use exactly the words, I think, I saw, I wonder, you can change them up a bit. Here's another example from a simulation where the objectives have the student identify the presence of a lower extremity ulcer, and then assess and treat it. The conversation might sound something like this during debriefing, "I think that you did an excellent job assessing this patient's leg wound. I noticed that you spent quite a bit of time measuring the wound and assessing the periwound. Instead of replacing the dressing, you just applied a non-stick gauze pad and told the patient you would be back to complete the task in a few minutes. What were you concerned about? What would your next actions have been if the simulation had not ended?" Contrast this elegant way of initiating dialogue with a judgmental statement like, "You didn't complete the patient's wound care, even though it was the primary objective of the simulation. What were you thinking?" In this negative example, the learner is already put on the defensive before the conversation even begins, and you will not be able to have an open dialogue about thinking and actions. So the use of Socratic questioning, advocacy-inquiry, and the NLM guide for critical conversations are all communication strategies that can be used in any debriefing method to foster dialogue and reflection. Here's some final thoughts. The literature regarding simulation being a safe place to learn is evolving. Originally, it was focused on the safety of the patient. In simulation, if the learner made a mistake, a human being wasn't actually hurt. But now, we see increasing research into psychological safety for learners in simulation. Part of this work focuses on these communication strategies that debriefers can use to foster respectful dialogue, feedback, and reflection that informs future practice. It's very important to practice the conversation techniques like Socratic questioning, advocacy-inquiry, and the NLM guide to critical conversations to gain a comfort with using them in conversation, and when leading discussions. These are the foundations of good debriefing regardless of the method chosen.