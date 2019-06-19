This presentation is called Concepts and Educational Activities to Promoting Simulations and Safe Patient Care. The objectives of this simulation module will be; one, concepts and activities promoting simulation and safe patient care. I'll go through certification, accreditation of some of these components and concepts that help us to prepare for our simulations and care, and second objective is about educational practices. What are the drivers of educational change and a little bit about high-stakes simulations. Concepts and activities promoting simulations and safe care. I'd like to go through each of these separately, because in the simulation world are the concepts, the activities, the endeavors, they're continually emerging and growing. It's great, it's good to have these things. So let me explain. Right now we have certification through SSH or Society and Simulation to Healthcare. Certification Healthcare Simulator Educator, it's called CHSE, is a formal professional recognition of specialized knowledge, skills, and abilities and accomplishments in a simulation educator. Through the professional organization called SSH, one can go through and set for certification at a CHSE or basic level. There's been hundreds of Certified Healthcare Simulation Educators. In addition, we have an advanced level as well. They're called Certified Health Care Simulation Educators, CHSE-A for advance, that's available as well. Then you will find out more about the certification. But that provides us some benchmark for these educators and what qualities and attributes they bring in their education and to the simulation center. We also have what's called accreditation for simulation centers, and that once again is through our large interprofessional simulation and society healthcare organization, SSH. This is accreditations for some centers, that's when programs are awarded accreditation in one or more of following areas: in assessment, in research, in teaching education, and the point I'd like to make is we're getting very sophisticated in the design and the implementation of our simulations and the use of this pedagogy that now we have some centers that have an accreditation which is somewhat an approval of that they're meeting the benchmarks and the standards that are set forth. Another endeavor or concept that we've embarked on in simulation as this emerging science of simulation pedagogy has emerged is evidence that contributing to the science of simulation pedagogy. Back from 2011-2014, there was a National Council State Board of Nursing National Simulation Study. It was conducted by all those that you see on the screen there, led by research director Jennifer Hayden and others. Anyway, the study was a landmark national study looking across 10 different schools of nursing, five in the baccalaureate area, five in the two-year associate degree level. We wanted to know the purpose being, can we substitute real clinical time for simulations. When we embarked on the study at the 10 schools, we divided those students who had been informed consent and agree to be in the study, they were either in the control group, that's business as usual. They were in the 25 percent group, which met 25 percent of their clinical time across six different clinical courses was in simulation. So for example, if they had 100 contact clinical hours in pediatrics, 25 percent or 25 hours would be in simulations and 75 hours would be in real clinical time. Then the 50 percent group, 50 percent same as 50 percent in real clinical. So the example 100 hours is the same as 50 hours in sims 50 hours in a real clinical time. We integrated and the key in this landmark study was there's integration of simulations across all of these seven core clinical courses. So it was a sustained integrated model of simulation-based curriculum embedded across a two-year nursing program curriculum. That was the upper division part of the nursing program. So you can see fundamentals, med-surge, advanced medical-surgical, maternal-newborn, peds, mental health, and community health. So conclusions of this landmark study from the National Council State Board of Nursing, the study concluded that up to 50 percent of the simulation can be effectively substituted for traditional clinical experience in all core courses across the pre-licensure curriculum. Second conclusion, 50 percent of the sim can effectively be used in various program types in different geographic areas, in urban, in rural, and still have good educational outcomes. When we say up to 50 percent, we don't mean that everybody needs to include 50 percent simulation in a program, what we mean though if you're in a rural or isolated global area and you don't have the clinical sites to say conduct a lot of good pediatric clinical experiences, you can certainly substitute up to 50 percent in a simulation in pediatrics clinical versus trying to do 100 percent in the rural clinical. Another conclusion was our board licensure exam called the NCLEX, the pass rates were unaffected by the substitution of simulation. So in other words, if you produce a simulation-based curriculum immersing your students in there, their intellect is still good, it didn't vary, it wasn't significantly different. So we weren't harming the students by substituting simulations. But, yeah, the past race were similar to the gold standard of real clinical experience. Also all three groups control 25 and 50 percent, they were prepared to transition to practice according to data that we collect three weeks, six weeks, and six months out at our clinical sites. Lastly another conclusion is, there are policy decisions regarding the use and the amount of simulation in nursing, but that's all dependent on the utilization of best practices in simulation that we felt we delivered and controlled in the study. So after the study, there were recommendations for educators and regulators. In the US, and I realize there's a lot of international participants in this MOOC. But in the US, are regulation for nursing education is regulated by each state. So having 50 states plus the District of Columbia, it's regulated at a border nursing level. So they decide on how much simulation can be substituted for real clinical time. They also decide the guidelines and what needs to be done. But some of the recommendations that came out of the study was that, we need to formally trained faculty in using simulation pedagogy. A second recommendation is that we need to use a theory based debriefing method, because we found debriefing is an essential part of simulations. You immerse the learner into the active learning, and that's followed by debriefing. We know by evidence by research, that is in the debriefing and the reflection where students connect theory to practice. Another recommendation from the study is we need adequate numbers of simulation faculty just support the learners. You can't have a simulation-based curriculum with two faculty when you've got a 120 students, you have to have the resources as the number of qualified faculty with training to support the program. Lastly, you need the equipment and supplies to provide realistic learning environment using simulations. So with that said, a year after the study, the National Council State Board of Nursing, along with many nursing leaders from professional organizations, I was actually in on that panel because I was a consultant for the simulation study along with Dr. Susie Cannegren , we came out with guidelines for simulations and have policy implications. This is an article in the Journal of professional nursing. You can see the reference there on the slide, but the evidence is discussed in this paper. What came out? We provide simulation guidelines based on the evidence and provide resources. But part of this that came out as a guideline is a faculty preparation checklists. If you're going to create an incorporate as simulation-based curriculum, there's a faculty preparation checklists they should go by, are the faculty prepared, are they trained, are they educated to deliver simulations. Then there's a program preparation checklists again, check the box. If you're contemplating Simulation Based Curriculum, need to consider these program elements. So NCSBN simulation faculty preparation checklists. If you look at the programs should be based on an educational theories such as the NLM Jeffrey staring that I talked about in the first module. The faculty need to be well prepared following the INACSL standards, and INACSL standards are important. They're part of our best practice in simulation. There is a module on the INACSL standards that you can review more in-depth. A tool for evaluation, there's needs to be an evaluation plan also when incorporating simulations based on the INACSL Standards of Best Practice in simulation evaluation methods. The program curriculum needs to set clear objectives and expected outcomes for each simulation based experience. This goes back to what I said earlier in my first presentation, was each simulation has objectives you write about. So this is a document that has the study, the journal nurse regulation. Another concept we need to consider, with the simulation partnerships in providing safe patient care, our partnerships and collaborations. Consortium's created with academic settings and health care or in regional areas, they're wonderful. They're a terrific way to network, and get partners working together. Whatever we do in the academy or the academic side, we need practice to inform us on what needs to be in the education. We need to ask practice what our graduates look like. Where are the gaps, so we can do better on the education side. We need to have synergy. So it's a win-win working together. I know in the United States now we have residency programs, where hospitals are working with academic institutions to provide a post residency program whether that's, post RN pre-licensure program, it could be graduate residency program. It's like in medicine, the residency program when there's still learning as a learning community and they're facilitation and preceptor and all that. Also we can partner with healthcare organizations working with different academic institutions to improve care. I know right now, George Washington School of Nursing, we're working with an organization. For nurse practitioners looking at the clinical education models and looking at conducting a multi-site research study together. Also other healthcare organizations could not only be your hospitals, but other health care organizations in the community. So there is endless possibilities. Educational practice that are drivers of our educational change. Let's look at that very briefly. Influencing drivers, it's a report that came out 2010-2020. It's called, The Future of Nursing Education. But it was a 10-year goals that were set, and that has changed some of the way we do nursing education and other drivers is interprofessional education collaborative. This is called IPEC that came out in 2016. They had an earlier version, but these are core competencies for interprofessional collaborative practice. There are actually four domains. If I look at those, one is value ethics, two is roles and responsibilities, three communications, team, and teamwork. If you're thinking about conducting developing inter-professional edge simulations, I would challenge that they should be built around these four competencies. Team steps as an example, you can see TeamSTEPPS.org, but it's a free curriculum put out through grant funding from the Department of Defense here in the US. But this TeamSTEPPS curriculum talks about leadership, performance monitoring, behaviors, adaptability, team, and collective orientation. It's a wonderful product. Again it's free. But I would encourage you if you're building team science, interprofessional simulations. I would refer you to this TeamSTEPPS. In a summary, simulations here, the next generation of technologies are continue to emerge, we have virtual reality, now we have augmented reality, much more is on the horizon. But future is promising, I believe simulations are here to stay. Over time we will continue to get more evidence that will be disseminated and continue to define our best-practices. At this time, I want to thank you for hearing the presentation, and wishing you all the best in your endeavor on building your simulation based curriculum. Thank you.