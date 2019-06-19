Evaluation of the Simulation Program

At some point, you may be asked to make a case for your simulation program. Is it worth the cost and effort to maintain it? How much simulation are you actually doing? How much does it cost to run a simulation? Has simulation made an impact on learning, knowledge, skills, attitudes? Are clinical teachers noticing a difference in student performance after simulation? Are infection rates going down in the hospital? In this session, we will consider two ways to evaluate a simulation program, and we will have you envision the evaluation of your own simulation program. There are many ways to evaluate the impact of a simulation program. We are going to consider two ways to get ideas for evaluating your own program. One way is to take a good look at the society for simulation and healthcare accreditation documents. Know you do not have to seek accreditation to use the documents. Whether you ever decide to go forth for accreditation or not, the documents are a well laid out and provide a road map for developing a quality simulation program. If you go to the website, this is what you're going to see initially. Note that they clearly suggests that the standards are for any healthcare simulation program and lists several types there. Whether you ever decide to work towards accreditation or not, this website provides a robust guide for evaluating your own simulation center, teaching, and core processes against an accepted standard of excellent. You can choose to be accredited in all of the categories listed here: core, assessment, research, teaching, education, and systems integration, but you do not have to. Core is required standard and then you can choose one or all of the rest of them to be evaluated in. For this program, we are going to focus on teaching and evaluation which means, we'll be focusing on core and teaching education. Core is really the backbone of the program and all of the infrastructure and bits that let you run a successful program. Note that, this starts off with mission and governance, then program and resource management, human resources, program improvement, ethics, and finally expanding the field. Under program management, our guidance tips and things for you to be considering as far as a budget, policies, and procedures for your center, resource management, the qualifications, and orientation of those who work in a simulation center. This brings up a really good point for those of us who work in one-person simulation programs. Both the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, and the Society for simulation and healthcare say that, one person is not a simulation program. Use those documents to help you build your case for more help. Under the major heading, teaching, there are four subcategories: educational design, qualified educators, educational activities, and evaluation and improvement. They provide all kinds of ideas for how to evaluate your activities. Again, as we drill down into what is listed under teaching, note that there are sections on such things as what exactly are you doing. So you get to count numbers of simulations, numbers of learners and educators. What of the qualifications of your educators? How are they oriented? How do you provide professional development for these educators? How do you document evaluation of the scenarios and the educators? Lots of considerations are here under evaluation of a program. Now, let's switch gears a bit and talk about a higher level of program evaluation as return on investment. The Global Network for Simulation in Healthcare has put together a free website with very helpful sections to help you make your case at the macro level for the use of simulation. This site provides some higher-level tools that might be useful after you've conquered all of these other evaluation measurements. What other questions can you think of that might be included in evaluation of your own simulation programs? Ask the questions that make sense for your own program, and will satisfy your own stakeholders. In this session, we considered two ways to evaluate a simulation program, and you envisioned the evaluation of your own simulation program.