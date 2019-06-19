INACSL Standard of Best Practice: Simulation Design & Outcomes and Objectives

This 7-week course provides you with key strategies to help understand the foundation of Clinical Simulations. During each module, you will learn about 7 key components of Clinical Simulation Across the Health Professions and its' impact in your current position as a healthcare professional. Please utilize all of the Resources provided by each of the modules to support and enhance your understanding of each concept. You will learn about the following topics in this course: Module 1: Getting Started in Clinical Simulation-the Fundamentals Module 2: INACSL Standards of Best Practice: Simulation Module 3: Implementing Simulation in the Curriculum Module 4: Developing a Simulation Center Module 5: Basics of Debriefing in Simulation Module 6: Evaluation Methods in Simulation Module 7: SPs in Simulation About The George Washington University School of Nursing Ranked among the top nursing schools by U.S. News & World Report, the George Washington University School of Nursing educates and inspires nurses to provide high-quality, compassionate person-centered health care. The school develops leaders actively engaged in health promotion, patient advocacy and healthcare innovation, and prepares exceptional nurse educators who pursue quality and advance the profession. The School of Nursing is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of people and communities locally, nationally and globally. The school values lifelong learning and its students advance nursing practice, leadership and education as they make a difference in the world. For more in-depth simulation education, please see the GW Nursing Simulation Initiatives. https://nursing.gwu.edu/gw-nursing-simulation-initiatives