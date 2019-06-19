INACSL Standards of Best Practice: Simulation

We're going to talk about the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning, an axle for short standards of best practice for simulation. Hi colleagues, my name is Sabrina Beroz and I'm the Associate Director for programs and initiatives here at George Washington University. During this module, you will learn about the historical perspectives in the development of the INACSL standards of best practice for simulation and the template which is consistent across each standard. We will discuss the importance, the why of the standards in simulation-based education as guideposts in developing your simulation program. As we progress through each module or video, you will learn about each standard, the what, with in-depth descriptions of criteria to meet the standard, the how. You will be able to identify where your simulation program is relative to the standards. The module concludes with you developing a plan for implementation of the INACSL standards of best practice in simulation, a supplement to the module. The objectives for this module are upon completion, you will be able to describe the purpose of the INACSL standards of best practice in simulation (WHY), list the common characteristics of the INACSL template for each standard, the (WHAT), identify key criteria in meetings such standard (HOW), examine your simulation program relative to the standards and begin the development of a plan for implementation of the standards in your program. I'd like to start with a story of my early use with simulation. In 2008, my college opened our first simulator box, we turned it on, we played with all the bells and whistles and marveled at the technology. We made up scenarios, ran the simulator, and then students took the simulation where it let them. No formal objectives, no outcomes, no evaluation of performance. Each student had a different experience and debriefing was highly unstructured. However, we knew simulation was impactful, we formed the simulation committee, and we welcomed the first iteration of the INACSL standards of best practice. Let's look at the why, what, and how for implementation. Why are the standards important? Standards provide educators, clinicians, and researchers with a roadmap for best practices to design, conduct, and evaluate simulation-based experiences. All standards are grounded in evidence. What are the standards? In 2011, following two years of work, the standards committee published the first set of simulation standards. They were revised in 2013, as the science of simulation continued to evolve with two new standards added in 2015. The current iteration, was published in December of 2016 and in 2017, the latest standard for operations was added. Please pause the video to download the standards for use in this module. You will see, they have been translated into many languages. We now have nine standards as you can see. Additionally, in 2016, the standards committee revised the template based on consultation with simulation and standards experts. The original standards were numbered. The numbers were removed because numbering could suggest a hierarchy. The facilitator and facilitation standard were combined with facilitator threaded through most all standards. The terminology standard was renamed to simulation glossary. All nine of the standards have the same template for consistency. Please look at the simulation design standard and follow along as I talk about the template. First, is the standard is the statement, which are one or two sentences describing the standard. For example, in the sim design standard, simulation-based experiences are purposefully designed to meet identified objectives and optimize achievement of outcomes. The background is the following section and is the justification, need, and evidence for the standard. It includes consequences of not adhering to the standard. Next, our criteria to make up the standard. They are the attributes, characteristics, and parameters to meet the standard. Under each criteria are elements. There are elements within each criterion. The elements are the requirements to meet the standard, another words strategies for implementation. They can also be used as justification for funding. Lastly, our references and bibliography, a great resource. How do you use the standards? The standards are to be used as a collective whole, they're not standalones. As we discuss each standard, you will see for example, professional integrity and outcomes and objectives are mentioned in many standards and these standards are discipline-independent. There are healthcare-centric. As mentioned earlier, the criteria and elements of each criterion are the how. As an educator for faculty and nurse educators and simulation-based education, I carry the standards everywhere I go. I refer to them frequently. So let's get to it. I want to begin with the INACSL standards of best practice for simulation glossary. Why begin here? Because there is common language used in simulation-based education. Common language provides guidance and clear communication and reflects shared values in simulation experiences in research and in publications. Each term has been defined. I'm not going to discuss all the terms, however, I want to highlight just a few. Facilitator is defined as the trained individual who provides guidance, support, and structure at some or all stages of the simulation-based learning including pre-briefing, simulation, and/or debriefing. The participant is one who engages in a simulation-based activity for the purpose of gaining or demonstrating mastery of the knowledge, skills, or attitudes of professional practice. Note, the word participant, it does not say student, because it can be a healthcare professional or a student in any discipline. Fidelity is the ability to view or represent things as they are to enhance believability. As fidelity increases, realism increases. There are three different types of fidelity. Conceptual are all the elements of the scenario or case relative to each other in a realistic way so the case makes sense to the participant. So for example, vital signs changed logically. Physical fidelity are factors such as the environment, manakins, the room. moolahage, equipment, noise, or props. Psychological fidelity is the degree of perceived realism by the participant. Lastly, coaching versus queuing. Coaching is a method of directing or instructing a person or group of people in order to achieve the goals or goals and develop specific skills or to develop competencies. Queuing is defined as information provided to help participants progress through the scenario to achieve stated objectives. Please read through the glossary to familiarize yourself with the simulation terminology, then complete the Knowledge check. Please complete the exercise before moving to video two.