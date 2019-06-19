INACSL Standards of Best Practice: Simulation Professional Integrity and Facilitation

Welcome back. In this session, we will cover two of the INACSL Standards of Best Practice; Professional integrity, and Facilitation. Let's start with professional integrity. What is professional integrity? It is the ethical side of simulation. It includes confidentiality and all aspects of the experience. Please pause the video to take a few minutes, to write down three or four words which resonate with you on the meaning of professional integrity. The professional integrity standard highlights specifically the following attributes: respect, honesty, commitment, collaboration, and engagement. In the learning process, professional integrity is to be held by all involved in the simulation-based experience and across all disciplines. Why is professional integrity important? Professional integrity sets the stage for the experience. Every one is vulnerable to some extent during the experience. Facilitators must recognize the unequal power balance between, and maintain professional boundaries. Consequences of not maintaining professional integrity include unanticipated behaviors, or interference with the simulation-based experience outcomes. Failure to be fully immersed in the simulation based experience, thus impacting participant performance or loss of a safe learning environment. How then do we maintain professional integrity? It begins before the date of the simulation with planning and continues well beyond debriefing. The facilitator role models professional integrity by being prepared for the simulation, establishing a respectful environment for learning, being aware of cultural differences, and attending to unprofessional and unethical behavior when it happens during the simulation. All participants must follow the legal and professional standards of practice in the Code of Ethics for the profession. Maintaining a safe learning environment begins during pre briefing and continues through debriefing. I use the basic assumption developed by the Center for Medical Simulation. It says,"We believe everyone is intelligent, capable, cares about doing their best and wants to improve." The last criterion requires confidentiality of the performances, and scenario content based on institutional policy and procedures. The facilitator has a duty to report and take action in the event of violation of confidentiality. Remember, always do right by all. The next what, is the INACSL standard of best practice facilitation. Please take a few minutes to look at the standard and think about why does facilitation reference back to most standards? Because it is the how of simulation-based experiences with a major focus on the facilitator. The facilitator has oversight for the entire experience. Therefore, consequences of not following the standard include impaired participant engagement, and inability to meet objectives and outcomes of the simulation. Effective facilitation requires knowledgeable and skilled facilitators on the science of simulation, with simulation-based experiences level to the experience and competency of the participant. Facilitation begins with pre-work prior to the date. This should include objectives at a minimum and could include access to the case. A pre-brief occurs prior to the start of the scenario. Both the pre-work and pre-brief prepare participants for the simulation. Please stop the video and take a few minutes to list key components of the pre-brief. Now watch as I perform a sample pre-brief following criterion three. Compare with your list. Good morning everyone, and welcome to the simulation center. My name is Sabrina Boras, and I will be your facilitator for today. The simulation will be in room 342, and will last for 20 minutes. Debriefing will last 40 minutes in debriefing room one. Thank you for completing your pre-work. We are aware this is a simulated environment, however we ask you to dive in, in the service of learning. Please hold all aspects of the simulation in confidence. We believe everyone is intelligent, capable, cares about doing their best, and wants to improve. The scenario is about Karen Williams, a 76 year old female who was admitted with pneumonia. She has a history of asthma and Type II diabetes. Her husband died six months ago, and she has two children who live out of state. Your objectives are to perform a focus respiratory assessment, recognize and manage complications of pneumonia, and utilize therapeutic communication skills with the healthcare team. There will be a primary nurse, a provider, and social worker. Do you have any questions? There will be 15 minutes for you to prepare for the simulation before you begin. Okay, let's orient you to the room where the simulation will occur. The fourth criterion talks about the use of cues by the facilitator. We define the difference in video one. Cues are planned or unplanned to assist the participants in achieving the objectives. For example, if you as a facilitator want to participate to call a critical value to the provider, the provider may call the participant asking for a patient update. Avoid coaching, as this is instruction. Facilitation now moves to debriefing following the experience with the recognition that learning continues beyond the experience. Before moving to video four, please complete the knowledge chart.