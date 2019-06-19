Welcome to our last lecture in this module. We've spoken about personnel's resources and assets. Now, let us make sure that you hired the right people for the right job. You'll need to start with detailed job descriptions. The job descriptions need to align with the organizational structure, and we'll need to fit on your organizational chart, that was discussed earlier in the strategic plan. Job descriptions need to articulate exactly what the job will entail, the education requirements and salary for the role. It's important to be accurate in the job description of what the employee will be expected to do. If there's manual labor involved, you will need to indicate the minimum physical abilities the employee will need to have. Will they need to walk, stand, lift, bend, turn, push, pull or twist, and the weight capacity. If you have heavy simulators that need to be moved, then it's important to indicate the physical needs that the job will demand. You may need to develop different roles. For example, you may need a simulation operations technician that has an information technology background, if they're going to be expected to program simulators and AV equipment. But they may also need someone that is highly skilled in the art of mirage. That might be two different positions with two different job descriptions. Some of the duties may overlap but some may also be distinctly different. Consider items such as scheduling responsibilities, simulator operations, standardized patient management, set up breakdown of events, cleaning, data collection and analysis, and inventory management when you're making these roles. Is there a leadership role that may have management responsibilities? Is there a leadership role that consider responsibilities for development of procedures and policies, program oversight, purchasing, coordination of resources, hiring and onboarding, budget planning and oversight and involvement with stakeholders? When interviewing for these positions, consider whether the potential candidate has leadership potential, educational needs or current certifications. Consider their strengths and what they will bring to this center. Recently, I hired a person with no simulation experience. However, she had a certification in medication compounding and pharmacy. I knew that I needed a person well-versed in medications and the use of medication dispensing programs and technology. The new hire had the technology and skills that I needed in pharmacy management. I was able to provide training on the simulation setup and breakdown, but the additional knowledge became an asset to my simulation center. Whomever you hire, you will need to ensure that they're able to receive educational job training and keep up with the newest technology. The technology in the simulation world continues to expand, and is now including things like gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality. It's important for your personnel to know how to use the equipment and that they're being asked to use. Plan for how that professional development will take place. When you purchase a new simulator or a new technology, ensure that education is part of the purchase so that all of the personnel can have that training. You'll also need a means for educating new personnel on your current technology. As we discussed in budgeting, you will need to set funds aside for attendance at conferences and educational classes. As you're completing the job descriptions, consider the level of education your personnel will need. Does the work require a master's degree or will a high school diploma work. Is there consideration for real world work experience in place of a degree? All of those things need to be considered in the job description, so that you're able to hire an effective employee. Lastly, once you have the personnel, you'll need to consider an evaluation plan for how you evaluate their performance. You'll need to consider how you will compliment them when a job is done well, and how you will discuss areas that require improvement. During the evaluation process, it's important to consider their personal and professional goals for the future, and if they continue to align with the goals of the simulation center.