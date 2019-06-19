Glad you're back. Okay. Let's get started. As discussed earlier, I talked about considering the development of a business plan in addition to the strategic plan. I say that because simulation centers have enormous possibilities. First, start with a review of your strategic plan. Make sure that the plan and business plan are parallel to work together to serve each other. Consider the multiple uses of the simulation center. What can be done? First, understand that your primary goal is to serve the primary users of your simulation center. For example, if you are connected with the university, then your primary users are your students and they have to come first. Nevertheless, now is the time to consider other possible users. Simulation centers have the ability to provide education to a number of users. Let us think outside of the box for a minute. The center has at least four walls. Therefore, it can be a venue for events such as fundraisers, parties, dinners, especially if you have an architectural design. If you are building a new center, consider those possibilities before you get started. Designs of simulation centers usually have a space that is similar to a hospital, long-term care, surgical, or home health setting. These spaces are valuable for companies that want to film movies, commercials, and professional development videos. Contact the local filming agency and offer your space as a rental possibility. It is much cheaper for those filming to rent a space that already has the look they want than to build it for themselves. When renting for filming, ensure that your contract is clear about what they will use, setup and clean up, and the use of simulators. When you're considering rental charges, think about your overhead costs. For example, if a group is just renting the space to use and not your equipment, you could charge the going rate in the area for rental of a room, for a meeting or class. However, if they're going to use your simulators or equipment, you need to factor in those costs for the rentals. For example, the rental of a room for a meeting might be $100 an hour, but the rental use for the simulators could be $200 per hour for a high fidelity simulator, plus $100 per hour for your simulation operations tech to run the simulator. Those funds would go to support the additional care and maintenance or warranties for the high fidelity simulators. When you're planning your rentals, you can also think about the partnerships that you want to develop. Not all revenue is actually cash money. Some revenue is more than a monetary value. Partnerships can be local, regional or global, and provide a network of resources. Locally, consider a partnership with local public schools of education. Local high schools may want to use your simulation center for club meetings, especially health professions clubs. I would recommend waving a room rental fee for their use. While having these types of groups will not bring in direct revenue for the center, they will provide potential interests for future students to consider a health professional education. It will also demonstrate to parents that you value their children's educational opportunities, therefore encouraging to donate funds and to demonstrate to the community that you're willing to invest in the education of community members. Another potential partnership is with local practice partners and providers offices. You can offer professional development for staff at these facilities. These groups may be willing to pay their employees to attend professional development courses. There's also the ability for reciprocal partnerships, where they're willing to provide you with a new piece of equipment if you're willing to provide the training for their employees on how to use that same equipment. For example, when a facility wants to order all new IV pumps, they may provide you with a couple of the pumps if you're willing to provide the education needed for the faculty or for the facility on how to use them. Do not worry about whether or not your SIMOPS or faculty has that knowledge to teach that information, which is a limitation that you do not need to consider at this time. This type of partnership leads to potential for students to use their facilities as clinical learning experiences. You can develop partnerships that increase cost savings. You can cut costs by having partners that provide you with their outdated and expired equipment. Similar to the IV pumps scenario I just discussed earlier, when facilities replace old equipment with new, they may be willing to give the older, good working equipment for your use if you transport it. There is similar potential with expired supplies. Please note, you do not want their expired medications or IV fluid. Expired medications and IV fluids have many potential problems that could increase cost. That is for another discussion. Other revenue sources are courses for professional development or anything in the health professions, and include potential courses on the use of simulation pedagogy. Donors are a source of revenue that have great potential. Everyone that you meet has the potential to be a donor. Make sure you have an elevator speech. A one-minute speech to demonstrate why someone or some company should want to invest in your center. Be willing to give tours and invite these community members to be part of your strategic plan and advisory boards. Most donors want to get something in return for their dollars, so you have to think about what they can get, what you can give them in return. Consider naming rights of simulation rooms, classrooms, and simulators or other equipment. Lastly, think about hosting events that can be fundraisers. These events get the name of the simulation center out to the public, but also bring in potential donors. Be creative. The events can be for a particular celebration or a holiday. Events often get free publicity. Consider making an event to celebrate the purchase of a new simulator. If it's a birthing simulator, the event could be a baby shower, and participants could be invited to bring a gift that would then be donated to the birthing unit of a local hospital or a woman's shelter. Like I said, be creative.