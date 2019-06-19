Welcome to session three. In this lecture, we will focus on recruiting SPs and training them for role portrayal. Here are the objectives. By the end of the session, you will be able to identify places in your context where you can find potential SPs, identify SP core competencies. Described principles the SP educators should follow in training SPs for role portrayal. And describe at least three techniques for training SPs to play a role. So let's start with finding SPs. People who portray SPs come from many vocations and backgrounds. Common avenues for finding SPs are academic and healthcare institutions that already use SPs, as well as freelance simulated patients. They will already have experience in some training which can save time. If they are unavailable, good sources are professions with flexible hours and self employed people, or people who do other part time work. Healthcare professions are a good choice when casting simulated participant roles. They require medical knowledge. Other sources, our service user, charity, and community groups. Retirement communities and organizations, and alumni groups in colleges and universities. These are particularly good sources if you're trying to build a volunteer SP program instead of a paid one. Acting and role playing agencies are also possible sources. It's worth looking into drama departments in universities and colleges as well. Some universities in the US have been able to tie SP performances to college credit for students. It's a cost savings for the SP program and drama students learn a marketable skill set. They do not appear to be any studies that provide evidence for recruiting actors for SP roles over lay people. When SPs are trained to understand and feel what it's like to be the patient with the patient's feelings and problems, they can deliver a very believable performance. Even when actors are chosen, they must be trained to be SPs. While both an actor and an SP portray a character, the SPs performance relates to the purpose of teaching. The role demographics also factor into recruitment. What is the age, gender, cultural identity and weight of the patient? Miscasting in SP can undermine the credibility of the scenario and the learning objectives of the simulation activity. There are several core competencies to consider when recruiting SPs. At a minimum, all SP should be conscientious, punctual, and demonstrate a professional demeanor consistent with a member of the healthcare education team. In my experience, they should be able to accurately recall script details, and deliver the information according to case instructions and training. SP should be willing to accept the educator's feedback on their performance and incorporate it into their portrayals. They should be active listeners who are able to adapt to different learner interview styles. If feedback is a requirement of the scenario, they should have excellent communication skills, be good observers of learner behavior, and have awareness of their biases. And be able to reflect on the encounter with the learner. If they're going to participate in assessments, they must be able to remain consistent in the role through multiple encounters. Be able to make objective assessments of the learners performance, and accurately completed checklist. Be sure to consult the SP standards best practice domain one, safe work environment, for further insight into keeping SP safe, when recruiting and assigning roles. So let's talk about training SPs. Once you found the SPs you need, you'll need to train them to portray their roles. According to the SPs standards, there are five principles educators should follow and training SPs. We will focus on the second principle, training SPs for role portrayal. The standards direct educators to lead the SPs in a discussion and practice of their roles. This can be done in a variety of ways, but practice in specific feedback following general principles of deliver practice are essential to ensure SP readiness for the role. Here are some very brief video examples of methods educators can use. In Video one, the SP educator quizzes SPs by going from SP to SP asking two to three questions of each and correcting any information that is incorrect or incomplete. >> Okay, everyone should have read the case by now, so lets do some fact checking to make sure you guys know the details, then we'll practice affect. And once we have that down, each of you will run through the script with me, and I will ask you about two or three questions at a time and try not to look at your scripts. Hello, Mr Moore, tell me what brings you to the clinic today. >> I've got this pain in my stomach. >> Can you tell me more about it? >> It's been really hurting here. >> Okay, you've got the location right, but you need to add, for about two days, to the statement. Can you try that again? >> It's been really hurting here for about two days. Good, so Mr Moore, what were you doing when you first felt the pain? >> I just woke up with it. >> And what kind of pain is it? >> It's a dull pain. >> So on a scale of one to ten, tell me the worst pain you've ever felt, how would you rank the pain? Four. >> Yes, so let's try that again. On a scale of one to ten, with ten being the worst pain you've ever felt, how would you rank the pain. >> It's a four. >> So does anything make it feel better? >> In video two, the SP educator asked the SPs to demonstrate affect and behavior and physical findings. In order for SPs to play the affect in the same way, they should practice it together. >> Okay, so now that we’ve had a chance to run through the case details, let’s talk about how we would demonstrate knee pain. So, this is a history case, so you’re going to be seated in the chair. So how would you guys portray your knee pain? >> Well, what knee is it again? >> It’s the left knee. Shall we hold it out straight? >> And, occasionally rub it. >> Yeah, that's good. So, how would you guys have your face look during this? Yeah, all right, that looks good. Okay, so Mr Howard, what brings you in today? >> I've been having problems with my knee, my left knee. >> Got it. >> In video three, the SP educator role play students beginning the encounters in different ways to give the SP practice delivering lines to different student prompts. >> Su, so I know that you read the case. So now we're just going to go through it because today is a part of an assessment and it's really important that you say your opening line verbatim to every student. Sometimes that can be a little bit tricky because every student will open up a little bit differently. However, it's really important that you say it the same to every student just that we give them all the same opportunity to succeed. So to practice, I'm going to play the student and I'm going to open the encounter a few different ways, and then you need to respond to me with the opening line. >> Okay. >> All right, so what brings you in here today, Mrs Nelson? >> I was in a car accident two weeks ago and the Told me to follow up with my PCP and get my wrist and forehead checked. >> Okay, good. So let's just try another. Hello, Mrs Nelson. I see that you're in here for a follow up. >> Yes, I was in a car accident two weeks ago. And the Told me to follow up with my PCP and get my wrist and forehead checked. >> All right, so let's just do one more. Hi, Ms Nelson, how are you today? >> Well, I've been better. I was in a car accident two weeks ago. And the Told me to follow up with my PCP and get my wrist and forehead check. >> Great, we've got it. >> In video four, the SP educator plays the unorganized learner, a learner rapidly asking factual and multiple questions. And unprepared learner was essentially asked SP to break role and give her information she needs. The SP educator does this, so the SPS can practice how to respond to different learners and different learner approaches. Okay, now that we've reviewed the case and practiced the affect, let's run through it. I will play the learner and I will play different learner behaviors with each of you. So, you said you have this pain on your right side and on a scale of one to ten, you placed it out of four? >> Yes. >> So okay, who do you live with? >> I live alone. >> I guess I should have asked, does your stomach pain travel anywhere? >> No. >> Okay, where do you work? I work at Home Depot. >> Do you know anyone at work with similar symptoms? >> Not that I know of. >> What about a fever? Are you running a temperature? >> I had a fever about 101 degrees about a week ago. >> So have you taken anything for the pain? >> No. >> Any vomiting? >> Yes. >> Any change in bowels? >> About ten days or so ago, I had diarrhea for a couple of days. >> Have you had a flu shot? No, I haven't. >> Any allergies to medications? >> No. >> Do you drink, take recreational drugs, or smoke? >> I don't smoke. >> Any injuries, blood transfusions, or surgeries? >> No, no surgeries. >> Hi, Mr Moore. I'm Jane Keller and I'm a first year medical student. I'm here to take your history. Do you know am I suppose to take a complete or focused history? >> I'm sorry, I don't understand. >> Well, I forgot to read the doorway information that tells me what I'm suppose to do. And I don't think I can leave the room once I come in. Can you tell me what I'm suppose to do? >> I'm here because I'm not feeling well. >> Okay, can you tell me what's wrong? >> Yeah, I've got this pain in my stomach. >> In video five, the SP educator works with the SPs in building a backstory for the case. So they can fully realize the character they're supposed to play. Often, this information does not come out in the student encounter, but it helps the SPs play the role more realistically when they have a full sense of the patient's life. >> All right, guys, so now that we've had a chance to review the case, let's take what we know about the patient and try to fill in some of the social history. So that we can have a more fully realized character. The case does state that you live alone. So what kind of house or apartment would you say that you live in? >> I imagine it's an apartment close to work. >> Yeah, and since I own a gym, it's probably close enough so that I can walk to work. >> Mm-hm. >> All right, so do you guys have any pets at home? >> What about a small dog? If I work close to home then I can leave and walk it. >> If I own a small business, though, I might need to be close by in case someone can't show up. A dog might be too high maintenance. >> It's a good point, what about a cat? >> Okay, let's make it a cat. So the case also states that you have a beer or wine every evening, so what's the name of your local pub? >> There's some evidence that showing exemplar videos of an SP portraying the role improves SP role retention and performance. When the SP role includes a physical exam, it is helpful to practice with a healthcare professional to understand and refine their responses. How much time it takes to train an SP is determined by the outcomes and objectives of the case. The experience of the SP, and the number of tasks the SP must accomplish. For formative scenarios, Barrow suggested that a layperson who's never played an SP role before can be trained for role portrayal in two to three hours. And an experienced SP can learn a new role in about one hour. Additional tasks will add to the length of training. Please refer to the SP standards of best practice for guidance on training SPs for feedback and completion of assessment instruments. As with case development, SP training does not end with once the case has been portrayed. You want to observe the SPs in action and make sure they have performed as required and met the objectives on the case. Best practices indicate you should also reflect on your training practices for quality improvement. SP focus groups, debriefing, and activity evaluation data can be used to help you reflect on what methods worked well, and what practices can be improved.