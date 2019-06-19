Welcome to session 4. In this session, we will focus on SP Program Management, and identify opportunities for professional development for those training SPs and administering SP activities. Here are the session objectives. By the end of the session, you will be able to identify an SP specific policy educators should include in their SP programs, define SP program expertise according to the ASPE standards of best practice, and list three types of self-directed learning, educators can perform to grow their SP educator expertise. So let's start with program management. SP programs vary in their organizational structure in size. Some may have a few SPs and one SP educator, who has other responsibilities as well. Others may have a manager dedicated to overseeing the work of several SP educators and many SPs. No matter how large or small your SP program is, you will need to ensure that you administer SP services efficiently, cost effectively, and safely. The ASPE standards identifies six principles to address when running SP programs. First, is establishing the program's purpose and mission. If you're SP program is part of a simulation center, it might share the same mission statement and goals. but it's important to think about how the SP program carries out those goals. Next is expertise. It is the role of the SP educator to provide expertise in at SP methodology. If you are just getting started as an SP educator, you've started building expertise by participating in this course. I will talk about more ways you can continue to build your expertise later in this session. The third principle is creating policies and procedures for your program. These include business, financial and strategic plans, and processes, as well as simulation policies and procedures. Even if your SP program is part of an active Simulation Center with policies already in place, there are SP specific policies and procedures that you will need to develop. Policies for a records management are essential. How long will you keep the different kinds of data you collect, and who will have access to it? What is the process for destroying it? Over time, you will collect SP cases from internal and external sources, forming a case library. It will be important to develop policies around sharing and archiving the cases. It's the role of the program, to recruit and maintain a cohort of SPs for your organization. They are a part of educational team, and team management policies involved things like the role that SPs have in your organization. Are they volunteers, independent contractors, or employees. You will need to consider policies about who couldn't request SPs. and what is a reasonable timeline for case creation and case recruitment? Consider policies about SP confidentiality, regarding cases, other SPs, and learners. Who will have access to videos? And what if anything can SPs and stakeholders post on social media? Policies to ensure the SP's safety as well as the safety of all stakeholders, learners, staff, faculty, are essential to team management. They should be policies and procedures in place. If an SP is hurt during a simulation either physically or emotionally, as well as for inadvertent discovery of pathology. Finally, to foster continuous improvement, policies on quality management will be necessary. The SP program should gather data at regular intervals, analyze it and feed resulting changes back into the curriculum for improvement. So far, we've talked about essential skills an SP educator needs to have. Knowledge about how SPs function and simulation scenarios. How to write SP cases, how to recruit and train SPs for roll portrayal, and how to manage SP programs. Domain Five of the ASPE standards of best practice. Draws on a faculty development model to describe professional development for the SP educator. The three paths principles and identifies are career development, scholarship, and leadership. I will operationalize these principles by pointing to resources that I'm aware of, that are available to help SP educators continue to improve themselves and the profession. The SP educator field isn't emerging practice, without a license in process. Thus much of our professional development is self-directed. So how do we get better at what we do? Well we read, we attend courses, we network and collaborate with others in the simulation field. We engage in scholarship, and we seek out or become mentors and engage in service. So let's start with reading. Essential to reading is knowing the terminology. A free healthcare simulation dictionary, can be found on the Society for simulation and healthcare's website. It covers terms related SPs beyond the scope of this module like role player, actor, confederate, and volunteer patient. Included with ASPE standards is the essential reading list. Which is a great source for books and articles on SPs, some of which are pictured here. We can also improve our expertise by attending courses on SP methodology. The University of Chicago, Southern Illinois University, School of Health Professions education in the Netherlands, all offer face-to-face courses on simulated and standardized patients. The simulated patient network out of Australia, offers a free 13 module online course on SP methodology. Through an affiliation with Talia scientific, ASPE offers courses in becoming an SP educator in China. It offers pre-conference foundations of SP methodology workshops, at its annual US Conference. ASPE and other simulation organizations, offer workshops and presentations as well as webinars that help you grow your expertise. Here are just a few of many of the organizations you can investigate. Organizations like these also give you the opportunity to network face-to-face at meetings, and through member Listserv. Two Listservs independent of simulation organization membership, or the SP trainer Listserv hosted by the University of Washington and Dr. Ed hosted by the University of Michigan. On these sites, you can share cases, query for advice, and post jobs. Networking also opens up opportunities for collaboration and scholarship. If you're new to the research in this SP field, ASPE offers scholars certificate program that helps you become proficient in research skills. A great source of published research about SP activities, is the University of Texas Medical Branch bibliography website. This searchable bibliography list papers that have been published about teaching and assessments with SPs, since the concept was first introduced in the 1960s. Finally, I mentioned in lecture three that MedEd portal was a great source for finding SP cases. That means it's also a great source for publishing SP cases. As you have learned, a lot of work goes into creating cases. It's important to get that scholarly work recognized. Another way to improve your expertise in SP methodology, is through mentoring and service. If you would like some mentoring, make connections locally and globally, by reaching out to people who are working in the field. One way of reaching out, is to serve on a simulation organization committee. When you begin meeting regularly with a group of people working toward a goal, you instantly have multiple mentors with whom you can share ideas, and ask for advice. Being a mentor also enhances your professional development. If you are someone who already has a lot of expertise in the field, build relationships with those new to the methodology. Now, as I end this module, I think it's important to note that sometimes the demands of our work, make us forget what makes SP simulation different from other modalities. What is unique about working with SPs, is that they are educational allies and contributors to the simulation field. They are part of a dynamic educational team engaging in a simulation scenario. The tools provided here, give you a starting place for your journey as part of that incredible educational team. Please complete the quiz for session 4, and then begin the course assessment.