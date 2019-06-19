Terminology, Standards, and the Role of SPs in Simulation

The George Washington University
Essentials in Clinical Simulations Across the Health Professions
The George Washington University

4.8 (883 ratings)

 | 

15K Students Enrolled

Nursing, healthcare, Debriefing, INACSL Standards, Clinical Simulation

4.8 (883 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    80.29%
  • 4 stars
    17.44%
  • 3 stars
    1.81%
  • 2 stars
    0.45%

KH

Aug 1, 2021

This course reviews foundational concepts of simulation, its uses, accreditation topics and evaluation. I recommend it for those interested in pursuing the use of simulation at their institution.

BP

May 26, 2020

This course was extremely helpful for the beginner to learn information about clinical simulations. The content was easy to follow and the quizzes were a great assessment. I enjoyed this class!

From the lesson

SPs in Simulation

Terminology, Standards, and the Role of SPs in Simulation13:04

Taught By

    Pamela R. Jeffries

    Professor and Dean

    Sabrina Beroz

    Associate Director for Programs and Initiatives

    Pamela Slaven-Lee

    Sr. Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & Clinical Associate Professor

    Crystel Farina

    Director of Simulation and Experiential Learning Clinical Education Instructor

    Karen Lewis

    Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine

    Kristina Thomas Dreifuerst

    Associate Professor

    Suzan Kardong-Edgren

    Professor and Director

