The Essentials Needed in Building a Simulation-Based Program

The objectives of this session is describe elements to consider when moving to a simulation-based curriculum. Two. Discuss educational strategies to consider when implementing simulations into the nursing curriculum. Three. Describe exemplars of how simulations are being incorporated into healthcare curriculum. So from the evidence, you're going to integrate simulations in your curriculum. What is needed to incorporate those simulations? So I would like to talk about each component including the administrative support, technology support and infrastructure, equipment and a curriculum plan, and faculty development. These are essential. Administrative support. Resources are needed to implement simulations of the curriculum, and one thing you need to administration buy-in. If you don't have administration buy-in, it's not going to go very far because frequently we need the resources, we need the financial support and that's where administration support comes in. Financial support is needed to get faculty development, moneys is for faculty be trained and educated. We need money for equipment and set up the simulation center, and supplies, et cetera. But also, administrative support for those faculty that are working in simulations for workload allotment within their program, within their school, for a percent of workload would need to be considered, to run a simulation center, to lead simulations or be part of that clinical education. Then lastly, curriculum development support because if you're going to change the curriculum and create a simulation-based curriculum, that administrative support is very needed to help with that. We also need technology support. If you've been in a simulation center, it's full of technology. Anywhere from your medium to high fidelity mannequins, it takes tech support. It's all run by computer based with the mannequins. Also, if you set up a simulation center, you have your control room, you have your AV/IT control room with the microphones, cameras, tech support is really really important. So that should be part of your learning resource center personnel that needs to be considered. Mobile devices are coming in, tablets, we use apps for evaluation. Again, tech support for all of that. So technology is a large percent of the need, and I know personally personnel-wise, I've created IT support position for simulations because we've got quite a sophisticated ASCII lab or 12-bed standardized patient rooms with lots of technology. In addition, we've ordered high-fidelity mannequins, but the tech is worth their weight in gold because they will preserve the equipment, they will run the equipment in a proper manner versus those who are not trained. But fundings needed for technology, it's a big resource issue to consider as you build your simulation-based curriculum. Equipment and other resources. Of course, you can talk about task trainers, patient simulators from low, mid and high. What you buy, what you purchase is all centered around your curriculum. What are the curriculum needs. What am I teaching my participants, my students. The props, the resources to make centers authentic. Do you need head walls above the bed. Do you need IV pumps to run because it's authentic patients, you're taking care of with the Alaris IV pumps or some other pump. Staff personnel is important. You need a simulation director. When you're trying to integrate simulations in the curriculum, you need a conductor or a director who's the leader of this endeavor. So without a simulation director, I don't know how simulation integration can happen because there's so much strategy, there's so much coordinating with the clinical coordinators within the course and across the program, and then scheduling the space, ordering the equipment et cetera. Here at simulation technologist, we call them SimOps who will help run the simulations, who will also help set up order supplies. Those are all important also personnel that we need. Then you can have a lab manager or coordinator, and that person will help schedule, will help order, will help get the events ready. But that's also a big deal and a needed personnel function. Also, another resource is the space. How are we going to run the simulation? What are the rooms? Are there rooms for debriefing or are we going to debrief at the bedside? Those are all considerations when you're building your simulation curriculum. What is the curriculum plan? If you're going to integrate simulations within your curriculum, are you going to go try to have a sustainable integrated model across six curriculum courses that you have in your pre-licence or program or in your graduate program? What does that look like? You need to define that and what are the program objectives, what's the course competencies, how are you going to select your simulations. Are they high risk, low volume that you don't see in the healthcare organization. Are we going to focus on cardiovascular and respiratory, and med-surg because those are the two high level needs within your population. Are we going to focus more on geriatric population because all the students aren't getting well-grounded geriatric experiences. I'm asking that question because it's going to be up to your school, your program, your environment, your geographic location, what is needed. So you got to work with the curriculum committee and the faculty. Instructor training. This is faculty development or instructor training. To start a simulation integration into your program, you need faculty buy-in. You need a champion, whether it's one champion, two, but somebody has got to start this. I always enjoy working with the champions or the early adopters. They can get things going. One success can build on another success. Sometimes, you can get funding for small projects. So one projects will lead to another. There's development the faculty need. Without faculty development or knowledge and skills, they don't know what they're doing. I don't know how many schools I've heard where they bought high fidelity simulators and they're still in the box. They got funding to get those simulator but then nobody knew how to use it. So faculty they need development on how to design simulations, how to implement them and evaluate their use within the program. Instructor training. Many schools have what I'll call simulation interest group or SIG or an advisory committee. If you're a simulation director and you have faculty onboard across four different semesters, I would have representatives, and talk about what the simulation integration looks like. What's needed, what's the equipment. So it's not just solely the same director but it's a collaborative effort. You can promote partnerships and collaborations with other schools. Maybe I'm in a small school and there's two other small schools within my area, maybe we should collaborate and talk about shared resources, shared faculty development, have regional conferences together. I also put a website here for instructor training. It's called the SIRC, Simulation Innovative Resource Center. This is a one-stop shop for different resources, for LISTSERVs. Also, there's online courses that can be purchased for a nominal fee through the National League for Nursing but it's all about faculty development. So strategies to assist faculty when implementing simulations. I would suggest to start select a course where simulations might be implemented. You asked the questions, what experiences do you want all students to experience. For instance, it's a med-surg, I might want all students to experience a patient with hypoglycemia so they don't forget, and I know they've had that skill set because that's really crucial. They know what to do with the hypoglycemic patient. Faculty need developed and knowing either writing scenarios or purchasing now from a vendor, and have them peer reviewed. We want to make sure the scenarios or their cases are accurate, relevant, appropriate, so that writing a peer review is a must. How can we pilot simulations to end-users? Before I roll it out to 100 students, I want to practice, I want to make sure that the simulation is going to run and that would be through pilot testing. Also, scheduling a lab and debriefing times, that's all a strategy when we're trying to implement simulations. There may be three faculty across three courses that want the same lab on the same Wednesday and Thursday. Of course, that's impossible, so the simulation director and the planner needs to schedule. What does that look like? But you have to think that I had a time and be proactive. Also, develop a strategic plan to incorporate simulations in the curriculum. Are we going to go for incorporating 15 percent simulation-based curriculum or on-site clinical as we sometimes call simulations, across six courses in our pre-licence your curriculum? What is our strategy? That's a curriculum issue that faculty can talk about with the simulation director and really have a methodical integrated plan. So examples of incorporating simulations into a curriculum might be a med-surg course, a caravan insulin-managed patient, care of a diabetic but one can go through that scenario. It's very easy. It can run 15 minutes with a 30-minute debrief or reflection period. Another example could be an interdisciplinary sim. I know I've connected our senior nursing students with third year medical students, where they work together with a post-op, with complications or communication of bad news. That's a really good group to work together and in an interprofessional manner. I mentioned in my last session within this module about IPEC, the Interprofessional Education Collaborative. These are four domains of interprofessional practice that includes values, ethics, roles, responsibility, communication and teamwork. So if you're going to do an interprofessional simulation, you don't have to start from scratch. Another example of simulations in the curriculum might be fundamentals using task trainers. In psych, there is called hearing voices, it's audio, and you'll hear what a schizophrenia patient would hear about hearing voices and how they would function or not function. There's also computer-based virtual simulations or VSMs. Those are also ways that you can incorporate simulations into your nursing curriculum. Other examples in a senior level management leadership course, incorporated simulation for managing your own leadership. How are you going to handle increased number of family members in a waiting room that have different needs, and different priorities? How are you going to prioritize and manage? So it can be set up. It doesn't just have to be clinical with an IV and alarms, and all of that but it could be around a table discussing leadership or simulating the leadership attributes. Other examples, psych communication. I've been where an instructor portrays a psych patient with withdraw or whatever that might be. Students perform health histories, they log in the data. We can get standardized patients, they make excellent candidates to incorporate in simulations. Excellent scenarios can be created for psychomental health. There's lots of realism using standardized patients. So that is where I am with integrating simulations into the curriculum. I gave you some examples and hopefully that has been helpful to you as you embark on this journey. Thank you so much. I appreciate what you've been doing, and good luck, and wishing you all the best in integrating your simulations into your course or your program.