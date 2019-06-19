Welcome to Using Debriefing Methods in Simulation. This is the third and final session in the debriefing module. My name is Dr Christina Thomas Dreifuerst, and I'm going to be guiding you through this module. So let's continue along. There are three objectives for this third presentation. The first is that by the end of this presentation in the module, you will be able to identify the methods of debriefing that are commonly used in healthcare simulation. The second is that you will be able to recognize similarities in the commonly used to briefing methods presented in this module. Finally, the last objective is that you will be able to distinguish differences in the commonly used to briefing methods presented in this module. So one objective is to be able to compare the methods, and the other objective is to be able to contrast them. That's important when you're picking one to use in your practice. I want to remind you of the definition of debriefing that we are using in this module. This definition from the uniaxial standards of best practice simulation glossary defined simulation debriefing as a reflective process, immediately following simulation that is led by a trained facilitator using an evidence-based debriefing method. Participants reflective thinking is encouraged and feedback is provided regarding the participant's performance in various aspects of the simulation. Participants are encouraged to explore emotions and question, reflect, and provide feedback to one another. The purpose of debriefing is to move toward assimilation and accommodation to transfer learning to future situations. Plus-delta is a very simple method of debriefing that is primarily used to provide immediate feedback and our coaching. It is particularly effective when the simulation involves task training or skills, which utilize a checklist or applied established protocols. The premise behind plus-delta is that you identify with the learners what went well, and those become the pluses. Then you also identify what did not go well, and requires a change in either thinking, or actions, or both. Those become the Deltas. Delta is the Greek symbol signifying change. The advantage to the plus-delta method is that it can be done quickly and efficiently. It is designed for task-based or procedural skills. The disadvantage to plus-delta is that when you have a simulation that is more thinking based or has complexity, it's difficult to move beyond feedback in interreflection using this method. Debriefing with good judgment is a method of debriefing that was developed by Jenny Rudolph and her colleagues at the Harvard Medical School Simulation Center in the United States. The goals of this method are to allow learners to explain, analyze, and synthesize information and emotional states that they are in, to improve performance in similar clinical situations in the future. This method of debriefing has three primary components. The first component is a conceptual framework, and it comes out of cognitive science and reflective practice. It helps to make evident the learner's mental models or frames of reference that they are using as they participate in simulation. The second component is the combined value of curiosity about and respect for learners in simulation and debriefing. The third and final component of this method is the use of advocacy inquiry within debriefing for good judgment that becomes the underlying stance or reference. Debriefing with good judgment has a strong underpinning of the theory of reflection throughout. It holds the principle that reflection is used to scrutinize your own practices and taking for granted assumptions. Both of these are the mental model or frame of reference that the learner and the debris for have. This debriefing method emphasizes moving away from a judgmental approach of critiquing performance in simulation. But you still give a critical message about the positive and negative aspects of the learning experience. Throughout this debriefing method, the debriefer guides the discussion with learners to process reactions to the simulation experience, analyze the situation together, generalize what has occurred to everyday experience as a health care professional, and finally, shape future actions for the next clinical experience. There are several strengths to debriefing with good judgment. This approach focuses on creating a psychological and safe environment that enables all adult learners to focus on the key learning objectives. It also focuses not only on the learner's actions, but the thinking behind the actions. Finally, the instructor's perspective or sense-making about the experience is shared using critical or appreciative inquiry. Therefore, this good judgment approach values the expert opinion of the debriefer while at the same time valuing the perspective of each learner. Advocacy inquiry is used extensively in this method. There are however, a few challenges to using debriefing with good judgment. The first is that there is an assumption that the learner is operating with good will and trying to do correct things during the simulation. The second is that this method can be difficult with learners who defer to Authority and elders, as those beliefs can inhibit discussion of contradicting views or alternative ideas. Finally, this method can be very challenging with novice clinicians. Debriefing for meaningful learning is another method of debriefing, and it's one that I developed. The goal of this method is to help learners to develop clinical reasoning or higher-order thinking skills, using deliberate practice. Debriefing for meaningful learning or DML, as it is commonly referred to, uses a consistent process of recalling all of the events of the experience first, and then going back to reflect upon them through a discussion that it's facilitated by a debriefer using Socratic questions. These questions help learners to identify their thinking and frame of reference that underpin their actions. Socratic questioning, and the NLM guide to critical conversations are also used to guide the dialogue in DML, to uncover taken for granted assumptions and ensure that there is synergy between learners knowledge, thinking, decision-making, and actions. Schon's theory of reflection, constructive theory, and the E5 learning strategy all underpin DML and provide the theory from which it was derived. DML focuses on three kinds of reflection: reflection in action which, emphasizes assimilation, reflection on action, which emphasizes assimilation and accommodation, and reflection beyond action, which focuses on anticipation and preparing for the next clinical encounter. DML is the only debriefing method that uses a consistent structure, and it involves use of worksheets to ensure a regular process of deliberate thinking is used each time in debriefing. The greatest advantage to DML is the rich discussion and meaningful learning that takes place during debriefing with this method. Its structure makes it ideal for deliberate thinking practice and it was originally designed for simulations that are focused more on thinking and decision-making and less on skilled demonstration. It is also ideal for novices. One challenge to using DML is time. This method of debriefing can take more time than other methods due to its structure, particularly when working with novice clinicians where there are many disconnections between right thinking and right actions that need to be explored, understood, and reframed, during reflection. Another debriefing method PEARLS is relatively new method of debriefing. PEARLS uses a blended approach to debriefing. A blended approach is the selective and deliberate use of more than one debriefing strategy, and it's informed by the context of the simulation and the particular learners needs. PEARLS debriefing begins like other methods by setting the stage for the discussion. This is followed by four distinct phases; the reactions phase, the description phase, the analysis phase, and the summary phase. The reactions phase often begins with open-ended questions like, how are you feeling? What are your initial thoughts or reactions to the simulation? In the description phase, debriefers guide learners to summarize key events or major issues from the simulation. Within the analysis phase, debriefers can use different strategies to address relevant aspects of the learner's performance. The PEARLS method includes a decision support matrix that can be used while observing the simulation to determine which analysis strategy you're going to use. Finally, the summary phase of PEARLS debriefing can be facilitated in one of two ways; either the learners can recap the highlights of the debriefing, or the debriefer can provide the summary. The advantage of the PEARLS debriefing method is that it allows for a great deal of flexibility with different learners. The biggest challenge with this method is its inconsistency of debriefing from one simulation to the next. Here are some final thoughts. Well, there is no one best method of debriefing simulation in healthcare. There is increasing evidence regarding best practices for simulation debriefing, and how to assess the quality of debriefing. Each of the methods described in this presentation have inherent strengths and challenges. The debriefing standard in the uniaxial standards of best practice simulation, emphasizes that debriefing is so important for learning. That debriefer should be trained and supported in whichever method is going to be used. Novice debriefers in particular can become easily overwhelmed facilitating debriefing with learners. It is important to pick a method, and to practice it regularly, so that as a debriefer, you are confident in the process you are going to be using in simulation, and you can focus on the learners and the discussion, and you can engage your learners in a robust debriefing experience.