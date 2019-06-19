Welcome to Session 2. In this session we will focus on writing SP cases. Here are the section objectives. By the end of the session you will be able to identify components of the ASPE Case Development Template. Match the components of the case template to case objectives. So let's begin. I'll be referring to sections of the ASPE Case Development Template, so please have a copy of it accessible. At the heart of a credible SP performance Is a good SP case. An SP case consists of all case related materials, including content for the SP's, diagrams, photos, SP checklists, rating forums, evaluation instruments, training protocols learning briefing and more. The standards of best practice domain too provides case writing guidance. The first principle in case development is preparation. Best practices for preparation include the following, aligning cases with measurable learning objectives. As you learned in previous modules, objectives drive the scenario design. Best Practices also include involving content experts. Depending on the objectives of the case, you may want to form a case writing committee. Heath care professional provides signs and symptoms associated with a particular presenting complaint. And determine the realistic performance expected for the particular level of learner. And when needed, they're a major contributor for relevant checklist items. SP educators guide healthcare professionals. And what can realistically be simulated by SPs, train the SPs, organize the SP encounter or exam and pilot the case. SPs and real patients can also contribute to the development of the case. Best practices also include basing a case on an authentic problem such as a real patient case. Doing so lends authenticity to the case. Best preparation practices also include allowing sufficient time to draft, review and edit the case prior to implementation. As you will see, writing cases takes time. Best practices also include assuring that all changes arising from a pilot test or a test run of the case, are addressed before implementing it with learner. These practices prepare you to write a case to achieve them. The second principle of case development, case components gives guidance on what to include in a case. ASPE has developed a case development template that incorporates the practices described in the standards. Now let's look at the case development template. As you can see, a case consists of more than SP case specific responses and physical exam maneuvers. Part One requires basic information about the case like the patient's name, chief complaint and diagnosis. Will this be an acute, sub-acute, or chronic case? It also includes the purpose. Depending on the purpose of the simulation, not all components may need to be developed. Formative cant encounters do not require as much standardization. And therefore the case scenario may be less detailed than that of a case used in a summative encounter. Formative cases may be as simple as the administrative details, learner instructions, objectives of the case, only portions of the content for SPs, and learner briefing or orientation. Cases use for summative purposes need to include the administrative details, learner instructions, fully detailed content for SPs with scripted SP responses, a checklist with the detailed guide to the checklist and any post-encounter activity with its corresponding rubric. The objectives are also included in part one. They need to match the level of the learners and where they are in their curriculum. For example, we cannot use a complicated case designed for nurse practitioners with first year nursing students. Details about the patient are included as well. What is the age, gender, and cultural identity of the patient? Keep in mind that these items can affect the differential diagnosis associated with the presenting complaint. The SP educator is instrumental at this point in determining if the case demographics will be too restrictive In casting the case. Part Two includes the door chart or learner instructions. As you can see in this example this document provides the basic information that the learners need to start their SP encounters. For example it can tell the learners what is expected of them and how much time they have to accomplish their tasks. Part 3: Content for SPs, also know as case training materials is the largest component of the case. It must contain all of the information that an SP would need to accurately portray the case. Included are the presenting complaint and opening line, specific instructions on how to respond to open and closed ended questions for the learner, history of present illness, review of systems, past medical history, family medical history, social history, instructions on how to respond to any physical exam maneuvers. Any special instructions for the SP and guidelines to the SP for feedback if applicable. This document will guide the SPs in their behaviors and then their responses to learners. This section is particular important for healthcare professional input. So SPs can accurately portray the patient. At the same time, the SP educator is instrumental in determining which behaviors and physical exam responses can be realistically simulated. Parts four and five are the SP checklist, and checklist guidelines. Designing an SP checklist is a complicated endeavor and is beyond the scope of this module. Part 6, additional learner materials, refers to any additional information that learners might need to accomplish their task, other than what the SP provides. Examples are laboratory results, x ray film, videos of a finding or audio of heart sounds. Part 7 describes activities that the learners complete upon finishing their SP encounter, if any. Common activities include writing a patient note, or answering multiple choice questions, or interpreting X-rays and ordering lab tests, performing literature searches, or entering information into an EMR. If you are using a post encounter activity, then you must also include a rubric or answer key for that activity, and that is placed in Part 8. In Parts 9 and 10, include instructions for the learners and facilitators. As you learned in an earlier module, briefing and debriefing are essential components of the simulation design. If the case was written by a committee, once you have completed the first draft you need to send the case Is to the committee for review. Next, you will train the SPs, pilot the case, edit and refine each document in the case based on what you've learned from the pilot. Then, it is ready for use with learners. However, that is not the end of the process. Each time you use a case you need to learn about things that can be improved. It's important to have a process for capturing that knowledge and incorporating it into the next use of the case. Finally I should note that you may not always have to write a new case every time you need one. You may be able to adapt cases for your purposes from external sources. Asking members share cases through the member virtual library and list serve, method portal and SP Trainer List Serve, which you will learn more about in the last session are also sources for cases. In our next session we will cover how to recruit and train SPs for role portrayal. Before continuing to it, please complete the session two quiz and read the ASPE standards of best practice domain three.