4.1.1 Diagnosing your current and future models (Part 1)

[MUSIC] Welcome to module four of Managing the Company of the Future. In the last two modules, we spent a lot of time working through the framework that I put together with the various different dimensions of management and both the, shall we say, traditional and alternative models. What we're going to do now is we're going to sort of look for a way of putting them together so that you can actually start to use them as a diagnostic tool for your organization and other organizations that you know well. So, let's just remind ourselves very briefly what the four dimensions are. We've got the dimensions around the sort of the, the, the means of management, both, shall we say, how we just work, how the processes of management work, and also how we make decisions on a sort of top-down or bottom-up basis. And then we got the ends of management, which is to do with the motivation we have as individual employees, but also the objectives that we set for our organizations as a whole, to this framework. Take a look at this slide. Here you'll see it's the same framework we've been using before, but it's got some numbers on it. And what we're going to be asking you to do is to actually take a company of your choosing and do a little bit of analysis on that company. So the next slide shows you a worksheet, a worksheet, which you'll find in the courseroom. Now, you can't read the words on this worksheet. I appreciate that. The idea is to at least give you a snapshot of what it looks like so that you can find it quite easily. And what this worksheet does is it asks you eight questions, and two of those questions relate to each of the dimensions on the framework. So, find a bit of time, perhaps pause the video right now. Go and, go and do that bit of analysis and take a company that you know well. If it's a company you work for, terrific. If it's, if you don't work for a company, if you're a full-time student, just choose a, a, a famous company, one that perhaps you've worked before, before, or that you've read about in the press, and just rate the management model of that organization to the best of your ability. When you've done that, put the results of that analysis on, onto a chart and compare it to the scores you see on this chart here. What we got here is four little blobs, four little blobs, which are the sort of mean positions of all the different companies who over the last five or six years have responded to this questionnaire for me. So what you will see is that on the dimension for ram, bureaucracy versus emergence, in other words, what are the processes by which we get work done, how is work coordinated? You'll see that the average score is about 2.3, 2.4. In other words, slightly to the left of center. You see the score for hierarchy is even more to the, to the left. The score on extrinsic versus intrinsic rewards is a little bit to the right, and then the one on linear alignment versus obliquity is a little bit to the left. What do those numbers mean? Well not, not a great deal, but what it tells us is that on average, we see more companies seeing themselves a little bit on the traditional side rather than the alternative side of the spectrum. So that's kind of part one of the analysis. Part two of the analysis is that I want you to, again, give a little bit of thought to the company that you know well, and say to yourself where would you like its management model to be five years from now. In other words, if you had your choice, if you could see the kind of the optimal of a perfect management model for your company, what would it look like five years from now? And fill in exactly the same questions as before. And, once again, plot the results on a piece of paper and compare the results to the chart that I'm now putting up here. And what you see on this chart is perhaps not surprising, perhaps a little bit of a surprise. The, the blobs, if you like, for where people on average say they would like their organizations to be are about a half, a, a, a, a, a scale to the right of where they were for today. In other words people, are saying that they would like their organizations to have a management model in the future five years from now, which is a little bit more to the, shall we say, alternative end of the spectrum, a little bit to the right of center. Whereas today their organizations are a little bit to the left of center. Now, think about that for second. And of course, it's entirely keeping, in keeping with the entire kind of premise of this course, which is that most organizations today are still a little bit trapped in history. They're still a little bit trapped with an old fashioned model of management. And that what they're attempting to do is gradually evolve that model and become a little bit more progressive in terms of, for example, more bottom-up processes for making decisions, a greater focus on intrinsic rewards, and so forth. And of course, it would be interesting for you in your own time to reflect on the differences between these average scores for the companies in my sample and the score for your own company. Why, perhaps, are your organization looking at itself being a little bit more progressive or a little bit more traditional in terms of how it's working?