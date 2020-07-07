Jeffrey Pfeffer, Stanford University: The problem with traditional measures in large organisations

Well, I think the big problem with organizations and the thing that's caused so much difficulty is the measures. We measure things in the wrong time period. So, very short term, annual, monthly budgets, weekly budgets all the controls. And so, we measure, the, you know, with the wrong time period. Then we often measure the wrong things. We measure cost as opposed to the things that offset the cost of the benefits. We measure the things that are easy to measure rather than the things that are important. We oftentimes, even with the stuff on a balanced scorecard, it isn't really very balanced. Because even though people are supposed to measure whether or not they're getting ready for the future and their employees and their customers, very often they don't measure that at all, or it's over weighted by, it's overwhelmed by the financial numbers. So we measure the wrong things, we measure it at the wrong time horizon, and then we also use those measurements really for the wrong purpose. Which is for controlling people and providing not developmental feedback, but, basically, have you done a job, I'm going to keep you on as a division manager, have you done a crummy job, well, we're going to get rid of you. So to me, the big problem with companies and why they are so off track, is a lot around measurement. And the, my radical remedy is basically to get rid of measures. That I think actually an absence of measures is probably better than having the wrong ones. Because, in the absence of measures, many people in both profits and non-profit organizations, understand what the mission and purpose and values of the organization are. Understand what they need to be successful, and we'll do it and and so, and so I think, no measures are better than the wrong ones that are pushing people to do the wrong things, and think about things in the wrong time horizon and for the wrong purpose.