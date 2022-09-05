Consonants and Relative Chronology

Every consonant system of every language is defined by the phonological distinctions it makes, for example, between series of stops. Stops are characterized by the fact that during pronunciation, the air stream is blocked for a brief moment, like in the sound p. The reconstruction of the Proto-Indo-European stop system will be the topic of this and the following videos. In the Sanskrit system, distinctions are made between voiced and voiceless stops on the one hand and aspirated and unaspirated stops on the other. In other words, Sanskrit speakers make a distinction between for example, voiceless t, voiced d, voiceless aspirated th, and voiced aspirated dh. As we will see later on in the following videos, the voiceless, voiced and voiced aspirated stops correspond neatly to the stop series in other Indo-European languages. The voiceless aspirated stops of Sanskrit however, have no clear correspondences in the other Indo-European languages, they have been innovated by Sanskrit speakers. Accordingly, we can reconstruct the three types of stops for Proto-Indo-European. Voiceless, voiced and voiced aspirated stops. Within these series, the consonants could be realized with labial, dental, palatovelar or labiovelar articulation. The palatovelar were velar consonants with a secondary articulation on the palate. We conventionally write them with an accompanying accent. The labiovelars were velars that were labialized by means of lip rounding. This lip rounding is represented with a small w in superscript. If we combine the distinctions between voiced and place of articulation, we can posit the following stop system for Proto-Indo-European. Labial *b, *p, *bh, dental *d, *t, *dh, palatovelar *ǵ, *ḱ *ǵʰ and labiovelar* gw, *kw, *gwh. Reconstructing this system is not always entirely straightforward. In some daughter languages, the picture has been obscured due to multiple overlapping sound changes. Because these different developments also influence each other the situation quickly becomes more complex. When multiple sound changes affect the same part of the language system, it is necessary to pay attention to what we call relative chronology. In other words, which developments occurred in which order. Now, let's try to make it a bit less abstract by looking at an example. In the previous video, we've already discussed the workings of Grassmann's Law in Sanskrit. This law dictates that an aspirated consonant loses its aspiration if it is followed by an other aspirated consonant. In your last homework, you've already seen that this sound law and the palatalization of velars must have taken place in a specific order to explain the forms as we find them in a language. Apart from Indo-Iranian, we also find the effects of Grassmann's law in Greek. For example, the first singular perfect form of the verb pʰeugō is pépʰeuga with the loss of the aspiration of the initial p. In Greek, all Proto-Indo-European voiced aspirates became voiceless aspirates, which means that the aspirates affected by Grassman's law turned into regular voiceless stops. In other words Grassman's Law in Greek looks like this. Now, the question is, does the presence of Grassman's Law in both Greek and Indo-Iranian mean that this sound law took place in their mother language already or did it affect Greek and Indo-Iranian only at a later stage when they were already separate languages. First of all, the absence of Grassman's Law in all other Indo-European branches suggests that the latter is true. And as we'll see, the relative chronology of sound changes in Greek confirms this idea. A well known Greek sound change is that Proto-Indo-European *s became h before a vowel or between two vowels. For example, the Proto-Indo-European root for 'to follow', *sekʷ- developed into Greek *hep-. Sanskrit preserves the s- as you can see in the cognate verb sácate. However, the Proto-Indo-European root for 'to have', which was *ségʰ did not yield *hekʰō as we might expect, but it developed into Greek ékʰō which is rather remarkable. This fact can be explained within the context of Grassmann's Law. We may assume that *segʰō regularly gave *hekʰō at first. Subsequently, the first consonant, h was lost by dissimulation with the second aspirated consonant kh exactly like Grassman's law would predict. As you can see, Grassman's law must have taken place only after Proto-Indo-European *s had developed into h in Greek. After all, the form ékʰō would not exist as such if Grassman's Law would have taken place before *s became h. In that case, Grassman's law would not have affected the forms *ségʰō as there are no two consecutive aspirated consonants and *ségʰō would have simply given *hékʰō Because Grassman's law took place in Greek after specifically Greek innovation, it must have happened independently from the very similar change in Sanskrit that we also call Grassman's Law. The example of Grassmann's Law nicely illustrates that the exact order of development can make a large difference for our reconstructions. Often one chronological order of changes gives a much more coherent original system than alternative chronologies.