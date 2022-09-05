Explaining the exercise

In this video, we will discuss the assignments of Lesson 10. As usual, it is best if you've made a serious attempt to solve these questions yourself. You will learn much more from them that way. If you haven't done that yet, I suggest you take some time to do so first and then come back to watch the rest of this video. If you already did the assignment, that's great. Then, let's see how you could solve them. I will discuss questions 1 and 2 together as they are about the same data. For cognate sets, you were asked to reconstruct the roots with the information that they all contain the laryngeal. You then have to see whether you could determine which laryngeal each word contains. The first word was 'mother', represented by Latin mater, Greek meter, and English mother. Based on this data, you can reconstruct the roots, which is the bold part in Indo-European. The consonant should not give you much trouble. The word starts with an m in all cognates, so we can simply reconstruct an m for Proto-Indo-European as well. Now, the question is, what happens with the vowel? Here, we can best use Latin and Greek because we have seen them before, but their reflexes are for Proto-Indo-European vowels. With English, this is somewhat more complicated. As both Latin and Greek have a long vowel, we must conclude that Proto-Indo-European has an e plus a laryngeal in this root. A vowel without a laryngeal would have yielded a short vowel in Latin and Greek. The last problem which you were asked to solve in Question 2 is then, which laryngeal do we have here? In the tables with the laryngeal reflexes, you can find that a long a in Latin goes back to a Proto-Indo-European e plus Laryngeal one (h2). In Greek, the long a can point to both Laryngeal one (h1) and Laryngeal two (h2). But the fact that we have dialectal forms with a long a, means that this must be Laryngeal two for Greek as well. There we are. We have successfully reconstructed our first Proto-Indo-European root, which is *meh2- with Laryngeal two. We will do the next one a bit faster. The initial consonant is again, quite straightforward if we keep Grimm in mind: a p, which becomes an f in English. And the vowel? If you look at the laryngeal table, you will see that every laryngeal between consonants becomes an i in Sanskrit. However, of the three options, only Laryngeal two produces an a in Greek. The full reconstruction of the roots is therefore *ph2-, so p followed by Laryngeal two. The third set may look very different at first glance. But we will see how we can still regularly reconstructs a Proto-Indo-European root for all three forms. The first consonant goes back to a Proto-Indo-European *dh, which has become voiceless in Greek and turned into an f in Latin. You can check these developments in the tables of previous lessons. And the vowels? Well, we see both a long e in Latin and in Greek. The only way to explain this is with the combination *eh2. Note that, this is not the only option which can explain the long e in Sanskrit, but it is the only possibility that can connect a Sanskrit word to the two cognates. There we are. We have reconstructed this third root as well. Finally, we have Sanskrit (śi-)śā-mi, and Latin cō-s, the first consonant here can be reconstructed as the palatal velar ḱ. Remember that Sanskrit is a satem language while Latin is a centum language. This means that a palatal velar will become a sibilant in Sanskrit, but a velar stop in Latin. However, with a vowel, matters become a little more complex. The issue is that we cannot see what the ablaut grade of this word was. If the Proto-Indo-European vowel was an e, then the root must contain Laryngeal three (h3). Because only that combination gives a long o in Latin. However, if the root vowel was an o here, then every laryngeal would have given a long a in Sanskrit and a long o in Latin. Because of these possibilities, we cannot say for sure which laryngeal we have here. We can only conclude that the root did indeed contain a laryngeal. We have now finished both Assignment 1 and 2. For Assignment 3, you were asked to reconstruct roots of which is given that they are 0-grade forms. In other words, we already know that they do not contain e or o. The first cognate set contains Sanskrit, śitás, and Latin catus. We have already discussed the first consonants a moment ago, that has to be ḱ, the palatal velar. The correspondence between Sanskrit i and Latin a can not come from any vowel and must therefore go back to a laryngeal. As neither Sanskrit nor Latin tells us what laryngeal this is, we have to reconstruct a root of ḱ and an unknown laryngeal. This is in fact the same Proto-Indo-European root that we have seen before with a full grade in Sanskrit (śi-)śā-mi, and Latin cō-s. Greek dotos and Latin datus clearly both start with the Proto-Indo-European d. The vowels cannot go back to Proto-Indo-European vowels because there is no vowel which gives an o in Greek and an a in Latin. Therefore, they must go back to a laryngeal. That an a can point to all three laryngeals, but only Laryngeal 3 gives an o in Greek. This root is therefore the *dh3-. This third set may have been slightly more difficult. The first consonant is not very problematic. We can reconstruct a Proto-Indo-European l, for the initial consonant. The final consonant must go back to a Proto-Indo-European gwh, which lost it's labial elements before the u. But then, where does the a in the middle come from? There's no vowel which yields both an a in Greek and Sanskrit. Laryngeal 2 (h2) may give an a in Greek, but then the Sanskrit form should have been **righ-ús, which is clearly not the case. But as we have seen in the lesson on Sanskrit, there is a third source of vowels in the daughter languages, namely the resonants. In vocalic positions, which means between consonants, both m and n yield an a in Greek and in Sanskrit. This root may have been *lngwh- or *lmgwh with vocalic n or m. Finally, there are Greek, amaldúnō, and Sanskrit mrdus. The m and d are the same in both roots, so here we can simply reconstruct a Proto-Indo-European *m and *d. Between these two letters, however, Greek appears to have a vowel that Sanskrit doesn't have. How is that to be explained? Again, the resonants are the answer. As you have seen in the lecture on Indo-Iranian, a Proto-Indo-European l in vocalic position becomes al in Greek and simply l or r in Sanskrit. With that information, we can reconstruct this root as *mld-. Those were all the exercises. I hope that even if you find it hard, this explanation has made clear to you how we go about reconstructing roots or even entire words in Proto-Indo-European.